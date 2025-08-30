Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Views On Parenting Are Just As Controversial As The Vances
Vice President JD Vance really stepped in it in 2021 when he declared during an interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that America was being run by "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." (Enter: the shady side of JD Vance.) However, since then JD and his wife, Usha Vance, have seemingly doubled down on his remarks and controversial parenting style.
"What I've simply said is I think that it's really a profound change that's happened in our country when we become anti-family, and I would like to change that," he said during an NBC News interview when asked about the remark. Meanwhile, JD's wife, Usha, told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt that what her husband was really saying was "that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country. And sometimes our policies are designed in a way that makes it even harder." She added, "For the many of us who want to have families, and for whom it's really hard, what can we do to make it better? What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024?"
Alas, it appears that Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders' views on parenting are just as controversial, if not more so. Never forget the time she shaded Democratic presidential nominee and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris for not being a mother. "My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," she told a crowd of Donald Trump supporters at a rally in Flint, Michigan. (You can read the truth about Harris' relationship with her stepchildren here.) Sadly, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sanders' views on parenting and the way in which she uses them to bolster her own political ideals as governor.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is big on freedom of choice as it relates to education
According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, mother of three, parenting is all about freedom of choice — especially as it relates to their children's education. On March 2, 2023, Arkansas passed the Education Freedom Account program, as part of a larger Arkansas LEARNS Act, all orchestrated by Governor Sanders. The program works much like a school voucher program, helping families afford private school tuition for their children. "We need kids learning math, reading, and science in school. Not these other crazy culture wars that the left is trying to use to indoctrinate in our schools. Especially when we're competing against countries like China to see who is going to be the global leader," she said during an appearance on Fox News in October 2024.
It should be noted, however, that Arkansas' public schools funding is based on enrollment. "If we lose people out of our communities, or people go the EFA route. Part of their funding would be cut or reduced," Farmington Superintendent and President of the Arkansas Rural Education Association Jon Laffoon told 40/29 News.