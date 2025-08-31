Kate Middleton And Prince William's New Royal Mansion Is Wrecking Their Unblemished Reputation

Prince William and Princess Catherine are the two most popular royals, with the Princess of Wales frequently topping the charts. Sure, not everyone is a fan of Kate Middleton. Amid the highly publicized Meghan Markle and Kate feud, supporters of Prince Harry's wife have nothing positive to say about her sister-in-law. But for the most part, William and Kate's reputation has remained unblemished. However, their latest change of address put a dent in it. That's because families had to move with little to no notice in the name of the royals' privacy.

The couple announced their plan to move to an eight-bedroom mansion in Forest Lodge in late 2025. The decision was spurred by a desire to start anew after Kate's tragic cancer journey. They weren't moving far, though. "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times," a source told The Sun. William and Kate are reportedly footing the bill for the move, rent, and the renovations instead of using public funds.

They also plan to have no staff living with them. Those plans drew praise from the public, who used the opportunity to criticize Meghan and Harry over the taxpayer-funded renovations they did at Frogmore Cottage after they tied the knot. While certainly admirable, they weren't enough to keep controversy entirely at bay ahead of their move. The fact that two families had to uproot their lives to accommodate the royals didn't go unnoticed.