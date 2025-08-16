Celebrities Who Aren't Fans Of Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has gone from being the second-most popular royal (after Queen Elizabeth II) to really outshining every other royal in popularity ratings in recent years. She is "The Children's Princess," a nod to her dedication to championing children's causes, with a gorgeous head of hair and a great sense of style, to boot. What's not to love? Even celebrities are charmed by her, including Hollywood's own queen, Reese Witherspoon, who says she didn't care much for the royals until she met Kate Middleton in 2011. "She did not disappoint! ... I immediately fell under her spell," the Oscar winner wrote in her book "Whiskey in a Teacup." "She's just as magnificent as she seems to be."

That said, not everyone shares Witherspoon's admiration. In 2011, Kelly Osbourne took a jab at Kate for simply re-wearing her outfits, saying she expected more from the future queen of England. The writer and literary celebrity Hilary Mantel also delivered a biting critique during a lecture at the British Museum in 2013: "Kate seems to have been selected for her role of princess because she was irreproachable: as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character," Mantel quipped (via The Guardian). In short, boring.

But she didn't stop there. "She appears precision-made, machine-made," said the author, noting that Kate couldn't be more different from Princess Diana, who wore her heart on her sleeve and was never afraid to be herself. Harsh, but she's not the only one who disliked the Princess of Wales.