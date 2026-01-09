Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson Will Never Escape The Raging Affair Rumors

Meghan Markle constantly deals with scandalous rumors, which have soared after her romantic destiny merged with Prince Harry's a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, the "Suits" alum-turned-Netflix-host has attracted endless conjecture over the health of her relationship with Harry, who was once Britain's most sought-after bachelor. Between the constant speculation about whether Markle and Harry have secretly separated, to the chatter suggesting that the Sussexes haven't been able to sustain long-term relationships with their PR team, stories about them are never in short supply. Unfortunately, one enduring rumor concerning Markle, specifically, includes her longtime friend, Markus Anderson.

There has been near-constant speculation that Markle's bond with Anderson, whom the former actor has apparently known for several years, is romantic in nature. The rumors have flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube. Over the years, the friends have been spotted together on several occasions, including outings at public dinners and fashion shows, much to the scrutiny of her detractors.

In October 2025, after blowing up the internet by attending Paris Fashion Week together, a photo of a smiling Meghan and Anderson generated nearly 28,000 views and a tabloid-worthy caption, which read, "Meghan and her real husband." The post attracted a litany of biting remarks accusing the duchess of dishonoring her marriage to Prince Harry, even raising unsubstantiated claims about their children's paternity. However, Markle has made it clear over the years that Anderson is just a close friend and nothing more, even if people are convinced otherwise.