Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson Will Never Escape The Raging Affair Rumors
Meghan Markle constantly deals with scandalous rumors, which have soared after her romantic destiny merged with Prince Harry's a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, the "Suits" alum-turned-Netflix-host has attracted endless conjecture over the health of her relationship with Harry, who was once Britain's most sought-after bachelor. Between the constant speculation about whether Markle and Harry have secretly separated, to the chatter suggesting that the Sussexes haven't been able to sustain long-term relationships with their PR team, stories about them are never in short supply. Unfortunately, one enduring rumor concerning Markle, specifically, includes her longtime friend, Markus Anderson.
There has been near-constant speculation that Markle's bond with Anderson, whom the former actor has apparently known for several years, is romantic in nature. The rumors have flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube. Over the years, the friends have been spotted together on several occasions, including outings at public dinners and fashion shows, much to the scrutiny of her detractors.
In October 2025, after blowing up the internet by attending Paris Fashion Week together, a photo of a smiling Meghan and Anderson generated nearly 28,000 views and a tabloid-worthy caption, which read, "Meghan and her real husband." The post attracted a litany of biting remarks accusing the duchess of dishonoring her marriage to Prince Harry, even raising unsubstantiated claims about their children's paternity. However, Markle has made it clear over the years that Anderson is just a close friend and nothing more, even if people are convinced otherwise.
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson are purely platonic
One of social media's favorite pastimes is criticizing Meghan Markle for the most inane reasons — and they especially love looking for proof of marital strife between her and Prince Harry. Fortunately, the Duchess of Sussex is a pro at living her life in the face of bad press, like the time Meghan attended Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit amid breakup rumors with Prince Harry. One X account, for example, posted several photos of Meghan's public encounters with Markus Anderson and suggested that they looked more like a couple than her and Harry. "Was looking at this pic of Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson (credit to the rightful owner) & still wondering why she didn't end up with him," wrote the person on X, adding, "There is more 'authentic' emotion in her pics with him than her husband Prince Harry. Must be the title she craved."
Meghan used to actually post images of her and Anderson quite consistently, regularly affirming their friendship before she became more selective with her social media output after years of scrutiny from the British media. Although many of the posts have since been deleted or archived, People previously compiled several of Meghan's friendly posts about Anderson.
In 2016, for example, Meghan flaunted their close bond by posting a super sweet birthday message for Anderson on Instagram. "What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend??" Meghan captioned a shot of them at the time (via People). "I know what....I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting." She ended the post by telling Anderson that she loved him, as many friends do, though she probably wouldn't be able to relay the same message today, given the spotlight on their bond.