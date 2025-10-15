Meghan Markle Has Legs For Days At Fortune MPW Summit As Rocky Marriage Rumors Erupt

Meghan Markle flaunted her long legs during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14. The Duchess of Sussex graced the summit with her presence to update attendees on her various business ventures — such as her controversial Netflix deal with her husband, Prince Harry, and the future of her association with the company — but her message was totally overshadowed, as she stunned in her best look ever. As you can see below, Meghan kept things simple — yet chic — in an all-white look that accentuated her long legs. Pairing a crisp white button-down with billowing sleeves and a knee-length white skirt, the former senior royal proved that fashion doesn't have to be flashy to be impactful.

Leigh Vogel/Getty

According to Elle, Meghan reached for two different designers to put her look together. The top, apparently, was made by designer Gabriela Hearst, where prices for similar items can top out at several thousand dollars. For example, a similar white button-down is currently listed on the website at $2,440. Meanwhile, Meghan's leg-baring skirt, made by Brochu Walker, definitely accounts for the "low" end of her high-low look, as most of the items on the website can be bought for only a few hundred dollars. A similar skirt, for example, sells for $355. Unfortunately, Markle's stunning fashion moment comes amid renewed claims of marital discontent between her and Prince Harry.