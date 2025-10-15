Meghan Markle Has Legs For Days At Fortune MPW Summit As Rocky Marriage Rumors Erupt
Meghan Markle flaunted her long legs during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14. The Duchess of Sussex graced the summit with her presence to update attendees on her various business ventures — such as her controversial Netflix deal with her husband, Prince Harry, and the future of her association with the company — but her message was totally overshadowed, as she stunned in her best look ever. As you can see below, Meghan kept things simple — yet chic — in an all-white look that accentuated her long legs. Pairing a crisp white button-down with billowing sleeves and a knee-length white skirt, the former senior royal proved that fashion doesn't have to be flashy to be impactful.
According to Elle, Meghan reached for two different designers to put her look together. The top, apparently, was made by designer Gabriela Hearst, where prices for similar items can top out at several thousand dollars. For example, a similar white button-down is currently listed on the website at $2,440. Meanwhile, Meghan's leg-baring skirt, made by Brochu Walker, definitely accounts for the "low" end of her high-low look, as most of the items on the website can be bought for only a few hundred dollars. A similar skirt, for example, sells for $355. Unfortunately, Markle's stunning fashion moment comes amid renewed claims of marital discontent between her and Prince Harry.
Meghan and Harry surrounded by more marriage rumors
Meghan Markle obviously did a wonderful job at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. Unfortunately, the latest news surrounding her and Prince Harry suggests that they may be experiencing issues behind the scenes. Radar reported on October 13 that Prince Harry was upset that Meghan, while in Paris for a Balenciaga fashion show, posted a photo from her car near the tunnel where his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997. "Harry was livid. He couldn't believe she'd filmed anything near that location — it's sacred ground for him," alleged a source. "He told her it felt like she'd turned the worst moment of his life into a backdrop for a fashion shoot." Although the prince apparently knew that Meghan meant no harm, he's reportedly having a hard time getting over it.
With that said, there's a conflicting reports offering a different narrative about Harry and Meghan's marital status. According to People, for example, Prince Harry is upset about the whole tunnel incident and Princess Diana's tragic death — but it's not because of Meghan. It's because of the media. "Harry was left hurt and upset," shared a source with the publication. "Diana's death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel." They continued, "The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry. ... He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn't even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked."