Scandalous Rumors About Meghan Markle She'll Never Live Down

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have met on a blind date, there are rumors that Meghan somehow planned it. According to the official version of their meet-cute, when Meghan attended Wimbledon in 2016 and developed a friendship with a Ralph Lauren PR executive, Violet von Westenholz, who happened to be a friend of Harry's. Von Westenholz set up a blind date for the pair (despite Meghan supposedly being in a relationship with Toronto chef Cory Vitiello).

In their engagement interview with BBC (via ABC), Meghan claimed to be clueless about the royals. "I didn't know a lot about him. Everything that I've learned about him, I learned through him," said Meghan. "As opposed to having grown up around different news stories, or tabloids, or whatever else." However, rumors continue to dispute this. Royal biographer Andrew Morton, in his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," quotes a childhood friend as saying Meghan was "always fascinated by the royal family" and "wants to be Princess Diana 2.0" (via ABC). Other friends alleged that Meghan wept during the funeral of Princess Diana, Harry's mother.

Katie Nicholl, in her book "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love," interviewed friends of Meghan who claimed she owned an authorized biography of Diana (ironically also by Andrew Morton) and repeatedly watched Diana's wedding on videotape. In fact, there are unsubstantiated rumors that Meghan intentionally wore Diana's perfume and similar clothing on her "blind date" with Harry in an attempt to subliminally affect him.