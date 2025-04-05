All The Rumored Reasons Meghan Markle And Pippa Middleton Don't Get Along

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Meghan Markle doesn't have the smoothest relationship with the royal family. And according to persistent rumors, no one's giving her the cold shoulder harder than Kate Middleton, with their rumored fallout reportedly kicking off over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress at Markle and Harry's wedding. The rift never fully healed, and apparently, it even extended to Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Yes, Pippa allegedly has beef, too — but not for the reasons you'd think.

On paper, Markle and Pippa have a lot in common: both stylish, into food and lifestyle content, and pretty health-conscious. But according to insiders, Pippa wants nothing to do with someone who's practically hated by the whole of the internet — and the U.K. in general. But while they're not exactly sworn enemies, they're definitely not besties, either. "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century," a source told The Sun. And apparently, Pippa's main gripe is Markle's ongoing tension with Kate — and she doesn't think it's a good look to cozy up to someone who's been at odds with herbig sis. "[Pippa] is a seasoned old Marlburian brought up with good manners, clever, and tough enough not to let light in on her sisterly frustrations with the Duchess of Sussex," they added. "At the end of the day, there is a cordial friendship, but an enduring closeness between Pippa and Meghan is never going to happen."

Still, Markle's reportedly not giving up. Word on the street is she's looking to spin this lukewarm "friendship" into a royal redemption arc with Kate.