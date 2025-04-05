All The Rumored Reasons Meghan Markle And Pippa Middleton Don't Get Along
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Meghan Markle doesn't have the smoothest relationship with the royal family. And according to persistent rumors, no one's giving her the cold shoulder harder than Kate Middleton, with their rumored fallout reportedly kicking off over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress at Markle and Harry's wedding. The rift never fully healed, and apparently, it even extended to Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Yes, Pippa allegedly has beef, too — but not for the reasons you'd think.
On paper, Markle and Pippa have a lot in common: both stylish, into food and lifestyle content, and pretty health-conscious. But according to insiders, Pippa wants nothing to do with someone who's practically hated by the whole of the internet — and the U.K. in general. But while they're not exactly sworn enemies, they're definitely not besties, either. "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century," a source told The Sun. And apparently, Pippa's main gripe is Markle's ongoing tension with Kate — and she doesn't think it's a good look to cozy up to someone who's been at odds with herbig sis. "[Pippa] is a seasoned old Marlburian brought up with good manners, clever, and tough enough not to let light in on her sisterly frustrations with the Duchess of Sussex," they added. "At the end of the day, there is a cordial friendship, but an enduring closeness between Pippa and Meghan is never going to happen."
Still, Markle's reportedly not giving up. Word on the street is she's looking to spin this lukewarm "friendship" into a royal redemption arc with Kate.
Meghan reportedly wants to use Pippa to get into Kate's good graces
To put Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton's lukewarm "friendship" into perspective, it didn't exactly start off strong. In fact, Markle wasn't even invited to Pippa's wedding ceremony. According to royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in "Finding Freedom," Pippa was reportedly worried Markle might "overshadow the main event." Not exactly the stuff lifelong bonds are built on.
Their relationship hasn't exactly blossomed, despite the two looking friendly enough courtside at Wimbledon in 2019. But now, Markle is reportedly eyeing that tiny window of civility as a possible bridge — one that leads straight to Kate Middleton. "Now that Meghan is looking for ways to make peace with Kate, she's hit on this idea that Pippa could be a good pathway. Pippa's always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it's not totally out of left field," a royal insider dished to Heat World. "Pippa is someone who she and Harry both get along well with, and they know she's got a lot of sway with Kate, so the plan now is to approach her and explain how sincere they are in their hopes of patching up things."
Whether that plan works is anyone's guess — but apparently, Prince Harry is fully on board, and Pippa might just be the secret weapon in their quiet campaign to return to the royal fold. "He would like to work on a friendship with Pippa and her husband James, perhaps meet up with them on neutral ground in Europe or the States, then see if they can get some synergy going," the insider added. "For Harry and Meghan, it's all about baby steps at this point, but they'd privately admit it's an operation to inch their way back into royal circles."