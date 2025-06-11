Kate Middleton Masterfully Upstages 'Twerker' Meghan Markle Before Trooping The Colour 2025
Catherine, Princess of Wales, might just have added salt to Meghan Markle's wounds without even saying a word. In June 2025, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram of her and Prince Harry busting a move while she was in the delivery room waiting to give birth to Princess Lilibet. The viral clip left many cringing and labeling the former "Suits" star a "twerker." Meghan's classless behavior was further called out as critics brutally remarked: "Kate would never."
Amid all the chaos, Kate Middleton upstaged her sister-in-law simply by remaining her typically classy, dignified self. The beloved royal paid a visit to the East London branch of the Victoria and Albert Museum in a stunning blue blazer and trousers combo that flattered her figure perfectly. She let the gorgeous shade shine by wearing just a simple white top underneath. As always, Kate let the ensemble speak for itself with minimal accessories, donning a black belt, a chunky gold chain necklace, and a pair of golden drop earrings that were adorned with lapis lazuli gemstones to match her dark blue outfit.
The Princess of Wales added a final touch of elegance with a pair of chic black heels. Notably, the museum's website cautioned guests against wearing heels because the establishment's metal grid floor may not be compatible with them. But Tristram Hunt, the director of the V&A Museum, chuckled when asked about her breaking the rules, reasoning to People that Kate was a "pro" who faced no issues in her high heels. Of course, that wasn't the only way in which the beloved royal impressed him during her visit.
Meghan Markle is reportedly unfazed by the mixed reaction to her video
After Kate Middleton's appearance at the East London V & A Museum, Tristram Hunt gushed to People, "She was very energetic and focused." He continued, "She was really passionate. [...] She really liked the idea of getting behind the scenes of the museum and understanding [cameras]." Moreover, the museum's director was pleasantly surprised by the Princess of Wales' extensive knowledge of the equipment. Hunt also revealed that a Pablo Picasso painting particularly impressed the beloved royal. Although the positive response from the outing may have further bruised Meghan Markle's already wounded ego, she continued to put on a brave face.
According to a Daily Mail source, the "Suits" alum was happy with how her delivery room video had resonated with people worldwide, outside of the UK, of course, where they were generally more "prudish." In particular, Meghan was pleased with Americans' positive reaction to the clip since it translated into greater sales for her brand. Despite her show of nonchalance, Meghan took a swipe at the royal family and twisted the knife in her feud with Kate in April 2025.
Speaking at the TIME 100 summit, the former actor admitted, "I'm the happiest that I've ever been." She explained that her joy stemmed from her husband Prince Harry's unyielding support and their healthy children's unbridled joy. However, many royal watchers found the comment insensitive since it ignored all the of tragic moments that the royal family had endured in 2024. Commentators were similarly displeased when Meghan took a sly swipe at Kate and used Archie as a knife earlier in the month too.