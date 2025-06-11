Kate Middleton Masterfully Upstages 'Twerker' Meghan Markle Before Trooping The Colour 2025

Catherine, Princess of Wales, might just have added salt to Meghan Markle's wounds without even saying a word. In June 2025, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram of her and Prince Harry busting a move while she was in the delivery room waiting to give birth to Princess Lilibet. The viral clip left many cringing and labeling the former "Suits" star a "twerker." Meghan's classless behavior was further called out as critics brutally remarked: "Kate would never."

Amid all the chaos, Kate Middleton upstaged her sister-in-law simply by remaining her typically classy, dignified self. The beloved royal paid a visit to the East London branch of the Victoria and Albert Museum in a stunning blue blazer and trousers combo that flattered her figure perfectly. She let the gorgeous shade shine by wearing just a simple white top underneath. As always, Kate let the ensemble speak for itself with minimal accessories, donning a black belt, a chunky gold chain necklace, and a pair of golden drop earrings that were adorned with lapis lazuli gemstones to match her dark blue outfit.

The Princess of Wales added a final touch of elegance with a pair of chic black heels. Notably, the museum's website cautioned guests against wearing heels because the establishment's metal grid floor may not be compatible with them. But Tristram Hunt, the director of the V&A Museum, chuckled when asked about her breaking the rules, reasoning to People that Kate was a "pro" who faced no issues in her high heels. Of course, that wasn't the only way in which the beloved royal impressed him during her visit.

