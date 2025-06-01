The Blatant Signs King Charles Is Done With Prince Harry Amid Their Tragic Family Feud
Prince Harry has made it clear he wants to reconcile with King Charles, going as far as to do an interview with the BBC to say so. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good — and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed out that his approach may be doing more harm than good.
ICYMI, in his interview with the BBC, Harry lamented the fact that his dad isn't taking any of his calls. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," the Duke of Sussex said. Not a good sign in itself, but that's not all. Insiders who spoke to People shared that the king had also scheduled a state visit to Italy during the time Harry was already set to be in the U.K. for his court date. Granted, the king is obliged to undertake state visits as part of his job and likely didn't set the dates himself. That said, if he was trying to avoid his son, a little work trip abroad certainly would have been a great out.
Of course, Harry speaking to BBC and saying he was concerned his father might not live much longer likely only added fuel to the fire — especially given the royal family tends to prefer keeping their health issues under wraps. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a member of the king's inner circle pointed out that Charles found it tough to trust him. "It's not that the king won't speak to him — it's that he can't. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?" they said. Sure enough, in our conversation with Hafeez, she did note that the trust factor was a big one. "Rebuilding trust takes time, and people need to feel safe," she explained.
Baby steps could make all the difference
One other detail The Sunday Times' source took issue with in the royal family rift was that it came across as though Prince Harry wanted an immediate resolution — and one on his terms at that. "Perhaps if he tried to earn rather than demand a reconciliation, things might go a little better for him," they mused.
Once again, Dr. Sanam Hafeez was in agreement. "You can't push someone into healing before they're ready. It has to be mutual," she explained, though not without an acknowledgment that that was sometimes easier said than done. Even with the challenge, however, Hafeez emphasized that the best way forward in situations like these was to "let them know the door's open if and when they're ready." The neuropsychologist summed it up thus: "Sometimes, giving someone space is the most loving thing you can do." As for the best port of call, if the king did seem more receptive at some point, Hafeez told us that it was important to take baby steps. She recommended sending a message for a birthday or even when something came up to remind the prince of his father. That said, there was a caveat. "You have to do it with no strings attached," she warned.
Of course, some may remember there were claims back in 2023 that King Charles was open to reconciliation in spite of Harry's repeated disses. With that in mind, perhaps if Harry does change his approach, he'll be willing to talk it out. Then again, the father and son have made progress in their tense relationship in the past, only for things to deteriorate once again. Here's hoping for healing all around.