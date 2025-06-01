The Blatant Signs King Charles Is Done With Prince Harry Amid Their Tragic Family Feud

Prince Harry has made it clear he wants to reconcile with King Charles, going as far as to do an interview with the BBC to say so. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good — and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed out that his approach may be doing more harm than good.

ICYMI, in his interview with the BBC, Harry lamented the fact that his dad isn't taking any of his calls. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," the Duke of Sussex said. Not a good sign in itself, but that's not all. Insiders who spoke to People shared that the king had also scheduled a state visit to Italy during the time Harry was already set to be in the U.K. for his court date. Granted, the king is obliged to undertake state visits as part of his job and likely didn't set the dates himself. That said, if he was trying to avoid his son, a little work trip abroad certainly would have been a great out.

Of course, Harry speaking to BBC and saying he was concerned his father might not live much longer likely only added fuel to the fire — especially given the royal family tends to prefer keeping their health issues under wraps. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a member of the king's inner circle pointed out that Charles found it tough to trust him. "It's not that the king won't speak to him — it's that he can't. How can you have a private and delicate conversation when you know it is going to end up on a news special within hours?" they said. Sure enough, in our conversation with Hafeez, she did note that the trust factor was a big one. "Rebuilding trust takes time, and people need to feel safe," she explained.

