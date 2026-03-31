6 Rumors About Oprah Winfrey We Can't Ignore

For all the perks of fame, one major drawback is that unkind (and even at times slanderous) chatter can very quickly do the rounds. As one of the most famous people on the planet, Oprah Winfrey has been on the receiving end of that on a number of occasions — and while she's laughed some rumors off, there have been others she's felt compelled to call out in no uncertain terms. Either way, this is our roundup of the rumors we can't ignore.

Starting off with something light, some may have heard the rumor that Oprah and her best friend, Gayle King, are (drum roll) more than friends. Evidently, many find Oprah and Gayle's friendship strange because of how close they are, but they've clarified on a number of occasions that there is no truth to the rumors that they're an item. Moreover, as Oprah once pointed out in an interview with Barbara Walters for ABC News, "I have said we are not gay enough times, I'm not lesbian, I'm not even kind of lesbian, and the reason why it irritates me is because it means that somebody must think I'm lying. That's number one. Number two, why would you want to hide it? That is not the way I run my life."

Oprah and King have also poked fun at the rumors in the past. When they went on their camping trip to Yosemite in 2010, King joked about their shared camper van for the excursion, "Let's just add to that lesbian rumor ... come on in, baby!" (via Radar). Oprah described King to Walters as "the mother I never had ... the sister everybody would want ... the friend that everybody deserves." Secret girlfriend? Never part of the equation.