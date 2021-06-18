Oprah Winfrey Responds To Rumors That She Will Be Lilibet Diana's Godmother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana to the world on June 4. Shortly after Lili was born, people started wondering who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would ask to be her godparents. There have been all kinds of names thrown around when it comes to who will get the honor when it comes to Lili. According to The Sun, there may be several people in the running, including many A-list stars. Oprah Winfrey has been a rumored top choice because of her close relationship with both Harry and Meghan. The Sun also makes mention of stars like Beyonce (yes, you read that right), and even George and Amal Clooney. A more likely option would be one of Meghan's best friends, like Serena Williams or Jessica Mulroney.

Of course, the couple hasn't been very forthcoming about these decisions in the past. Although Archie's christening was covered by the media, Harry and Meghan never even confirmed who they chose as their son's godparents! According to the Sunday Times, Tiggy Pettifer, Harry's childhood nanny, serves as godmother to Archie while Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee were asked to be his godfathers, according to Parade.

Nevertheless, amid all the godparent chatter, one of the aforementioned people has responded to the rumors — and that's Oprah. Keep reading to find out what the television mogul had to say about potentially becoming Lili's godmother.