Oprah Winfrey Responds To Rumors That She Will Be Lilibet Diana's Godmother
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana to the world on June 4. Shortly after Lili was born, people started wondering who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would ask to be her godparents. There have been all kinds of names thrown around when it comes to who will get the honor when it comes to Lili. According to The Sun, there may be several people in the running, including many A-list stars. Oprah Winfrey has been a rumored top choice because of her close relationship with both Harry and Meghan. The Sun also makes mention of stars like Beyonce (yes, you read that right), and even George and Amal Clooney. A more likely option would be one of Meghan's best friends, like Serena Williams or Jessica Mulroney.
Of course, the couple hasn't been very forthcoming about these decisions in the past. Although Archie's christening was covered by the media, Harry and Meghan never even confirmed who they chose as their son's godparents! According to the Sunday Times, Tiggy Pettifer, Harry's childhood nanny, serves as godmother to Archie while Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee were asked to be his godfathers, according to Parade.
Nevertheless, amid all the godparent chatter, one of the aforementioned people has responded to the rumors — and that's Oprah. Keep reading to find out what the television mogul had to say about potentially becoming Lili's godmother.
Oprah Winfrey said she's a godmother 'by default'
Oprah Winfrey's name has been making headlines for months, mainly because of the bombshell interview that she did with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in March. Now, her name is making headlines because the "internet" seems to want her to be Lilibet Diana's godmother, according to Entertainment Tonight. In an interview with the outlet, Oprah laughed off rumors that she was going to be chosen for the role. "I don't need to be a godmother, I'm a godmother by default," Oprah said, smiling. "I'm a neighbor, I'm a friend and all that. You probably need someone younger to be the godmother," she told the outlet. "I'm so excited and so happy for them," she said.
Oprah was also asked what she thought of Lilibet overall, and Oprah didn't hold back her excitement! "I think it's the best possible name in the world," she said, adding "I love that name... and I've gotta send them something really special for Father's Day."