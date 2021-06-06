Royal Expert Believes This Huge Star Could Be Lilibet Diana's Godmother
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on Friday, June 4, according to a statement posted on the Archewell website on June 6. The newborn weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is said to be doing well as the Sussex's settle in at home as a family of four. Lilibet, who will be called "Lili" for short, was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. The child's middle name is a nod to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who died back in 1997.
Now that Lili is officially here, rumors about who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ask to be her godmother are already circulating. The couple decided not to publicly share the names of the people they chose to be Archie's godparents, however, the Sunday Times reported that Harry's childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, was honored with the role. Meanwhile, Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee both reportedly accepted requests to become Archie's godfathers, according to Parade. So, who will Harry and Meghan look to when it comes to baby Lili? Keep reading to find out the latest rumors.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could ask Oprah to be Lili's godmother
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just ask their dear friend Oprah Winfrey to become Lilibet Diana's godmother, according to The Sun. "If one of those godparents is Oprah – and I'm not saying that she is – then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself," Meghan's friend Omid Scobie said.
According to the report, Oprah's name isn't the only one on the godmother shortlist. It's entirely possible that Meghan and Harry could ask their friend Gayle King to step into the role. Another popular option is Serena Williams, who has been very good friends with Meghan for several years. Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may choose more than one person to become Lili's godmother, and the newborn may also have more than one godfather, not unlike her older brother. And while Archie's christening was a royal affair that saw photos of the family shared with the public, there's a good chance that Harry and Meghan will do things privately this time around. No word on whether Harry's family plans on making a trip to the U.S. to meet the new addition — or to attend her christening, which will likely be held sometime in August or September.