Royal Expert Believes This Huge Star Could Be Lilibet Diana's Godmother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just ask their dear friend Oprah Winfrey to become Lilibet Diana's godmother, according to The Sun. "If one of those godparents is Oprah – and I'm not saying that she is – then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself," Meghan's friend Omid Scobie said.

According to the report, Oprah's name isn't the only one on the godmother shortlist. It's entirely possible that Meghan and Harry could ask their friend Gayle King to step into the role. Another popular option is Serena Williams, who has been very good friends with Meghan for several years. Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may choose more than one person to become Lili's godmother, and the newborn may also have more than one godfather, not unlike her older brother. And while Archie's christening was a royal affair that saw photos of the family shared with the public, there's a good chance that Harry and Meghan will do things privately this time around. No word on whether Harry's family plans on making a trip to the U.S. to meet the new addition — or to attend her christening, which will likely be held sometime in August or September.