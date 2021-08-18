How Does Kate Middleton Really Combat Stress?

Kate Middleton is even more down-to-earth than we thought! Back in 2016, while presenting the Order of the British Empire to illustrator Johanna Basford, Prince William revealed his wife's go-to hobby for stress relief and it turns out it's something you've likely done yourself. Basford, a Scottish illustrator who, according to Digital Arts, is "largely responsible for kickstarting" the coloring book revolution for adults thanks to 2013's "Secret Garden," took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her big day at Buckingham Palace and revealed that she can officially count Middleton among her fans!

Posting a snap of Prince William presenting her with the award, the artist shared how, "as he pinned my medal to me, Prince William said 2 things that I'll never forget. 1. 'When's the baby due?' ... 2. He told me his wife likes my books. She colours. Kate is one of us!" Basford, who has sold over 21 million adult coloring books worldwide, gushed. Adding a heart emoji, she noted, "Now this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn't she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family." Indeed, as Basford pointed out, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "have often spoken out about mental health issues" and coloring has been linked to a slew of health benefits, including stress and anxiety relief, better sleep, and improved focus. Turns out Kate Middleton really is one of us!