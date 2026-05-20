Celebs You Didn't Know Attended Princess Diana's Funeral, In Photos
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Princess Diana's death on August 31, 1997, sent shockwaves around the world. The then-Princess of Wales, who was 36 years old at the time, died in a car crash, along with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul, after their vehicle struck a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, while being pursued by paparazzi. The news triggered an overwhelming public reaction, with people in London gathering outside Kensington Palace, leaving flowers, candles, and handwritten notes that quickly turned into one of the most iconic displays of public mourning in modern history.
On September 6, 1997, Princess Diana's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, with around 2,000 people in attendance — and two billion more watching the televised service. The ceremony was traditional but also included a nod to Diana's legacy, featuring music and scripture. One of the most defining moments came during the eulogy, delivered by her brother, Charles Spencer, who described her as "the very essence of compassion, of duty, of style, of beauty" (via Town & Country). Outside the Abbey, an estimated one million people lined the streets of London to pay their respects as the funeral procession made its way through the city. The guest list included senior royals, political leaders, and other public figures, alongside individuals from Diana's humanitarian work and personal life — including several celebrities, some of whom had been close friends with the princess. Now, we're taking a look back at some of those famous people who attended Diana's funeral.
Sir Elton John performed at Princess Diana's funeral
Elton John and Princess Diana met at a party in the 1980s and became fast friends. John particularly liked that Diana had the "ability to talk to anybody," which he wrote in his memoir, aptly titled "Me," according to Time. During Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey, John delivered one of the ceremony's most memorable moments when he performed a rewritten version of "Candle in the Wind," with updated lyrics honoring his dear friend's life and legacy. The emotional performance brought many mourners to tears and became one of the defining moments of the historic service.
Tom Cruise first met Princess Diana at a movie premiere
Although the two were mere acquaintances, Tom Cruise attended Princess Diana's funeral as a guest of the royal family. He was accompanied by his then-wife, Nicole Kidman. Cruise first met Diana at the London premiere of his movie "Far and Away" in 1992. Three years later, Cruise invited Diana and her sons – the now-feuding brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry – to visit him on the set of "Mission: Impossible." Despite the interactions, Cruise wasn't close friends with the then-Princess of Wales.
Nicole Kidman attended Princess Diana's funeral alongside her then-husband
Nicole Kidman was another big celebrity that attended Princess Diana's funeral. The actress looked somber and demure as she stood amongst throngs of mourners. She wore an all-black ensemble that was accentuated by a large black hat that featured a large black flower on one side. Kidman wore a pearl necklace and a pair of matching earrings to the service, which she attended with her then-husband, actor Tom Cruise.
George Michael was inconsolable during Princess Diana's funeral service
George Michael and Princess Diana developed a friendship during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Following Diana's tragic death in 1997, the singer attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey. "I bawled my eyes out at the service," Michael later told The Mirror. "I had forgotten my hanky and I was really streaming. I was one of the few people in that part of Westminster Abbey that was really blubbering and I remember thinking: 'God, this is going to be really embarrassing.' But it was almost like I was reliving my mum's funeral," he added.
Tom Hanks was an invited guest at the funeral
Tom Hanks was another celebrity who you might not know attended Princess Diana' funeral. While the actor was not considered part of Diana's closest inner circle, Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, had previously met Lady Di. Though they didn't become friends, Hanks was invited to the funeral as part of a group of celebrities, such as Steven Spielberg and the aforementioned Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.
Sting and his wife were good friends with the princess
Years before her tragic death, Princess Diana formed a friendship with Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler. Although it's unclear exactly when the trio first met, they were photographed together on several occasions throughout the 1990s. One of their most notable public appearances together came in July 1997, when Diana joined Sting and Styler at the funeral of fashion designer Gianni Versace in Milan, Italy — just weeks before Diana's own death. Following the princess's passing, Sting and Styler attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey, joining mourners from around the world in honoring Diana's life and legacy.
Anna Wintour and Princess Diana had lunch together weeks before Diana's death
It's no secret that Princess Diana loved fashion and she had become friends with many people in the fashion industry during her time in the palace. One of those friendships was with fashion icon and long-time Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. About a month before Diana's sudden death, the princess met with Wintour for lunch at the Four Seasons. "She looked incredible, first of all. That was the most important thing, and she looked fantastic," Wintour recalled of that meeting at the Women in the World Summit in New York City in April 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Sir Richard Branson truly loved Princess Diana
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, was a close friend of Princess Diana. The two first met when Diana and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, vacationed on Necker Island — which is owned by Branson. The two got to know one another over the years, even playing tennis together while on holiday. "She won of course," Branson once said, according to Sky News. "We'd obviously talk afterwards, she'd had a lot of struggles, and particularly in the last two or three years of her life, she would open up about them," he added.
Luciano Pavarotti was visibly emotional at Princess Diana's funeral
Luciano Pavarotti was another big celebrity name at Princess Diana's funeral. He first met Diana when she and King Charles were visiting Verona. It was Charles who suggested they go see Pavarotti perform — and Diana became an instant fan. In 1991, Pavarotti famously serenaded the then-Princess of Wales in the rain during one of his concerts in London's Hyde Park. "It played right to her 'People's Princess' image, Diana not bothered about the buckets of rain. And they formed this bond," recalled president of Classics and Jazz at Universal Music Group Dickon Stainer, according to USA Today.
Steven Spielberg was invited to attend
Steven Spielberg was another surprising celebrity guest at Princess Diana's funeral. Although the talented director was not considered a close friend of Diana's, Spielberg had met the then-Princess of Wales a few times prior to her death. For example, Diana attended the London premieres of some Spielberg-directed films, including "E.T.," "Back to the Future," and "Jurassic Park," where she rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's biggest stars — including the famed director himself. Spielberg's attendance at Westminster Abbey reflected the princess's deep connection to the entertainment world and the admiration many public figures had for her.
Hillary Clinton was the official U.S. representative at Princess Diana's funeral
Another person who attended Princess Diana's funeral was then-First Lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Clinton family had a personal relationship with the then-Princess of Wales, and Mrs. Clinton traveled across the pond to represent the first family and "their admiration for her humanitarian work," according to the Los Angeles Times. Though Clinton wasn't in attendance as a representation of the U.S. government, her presence forwarded the condolences of her family and the American people.
Karl Lagerfeld was a representative of the international fashion industry at the funeral
Karl Lagerfeld, best known for serving as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019, was among the many notable figures who attended Princess Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey. Although Lagerfeld was not considered one of Diana's close personal friends, the princess maintained strong ties to the fashion world and was admired by many top designers throughout her life. Lagerfeld attended the service alongside several international fashion icons, including Valentino and Donatella Versace.
Sir Richard Attenborough was a dear friend of Princess Diana's
Sir Richard Attenborough had been friends with Princess Diana for more than a decade before she died. He, like millions of others, was left devastated by the tragedy, so much so that he refused to give interviews about her for months. Just three months prior to her death, the then-Princess of Wales opened Leicester University's award-winning Richard Attenborough Centre for Disability and the Arts alongside her dear friend.
Tony Blair was the UK Prime Minister at the time of Princess Diana's death
Tony Blair attended Princess Diana's funeral service as he was the newly elected British Prime Minister at the time. "I feel like everyone else in this country today. I am utterly devastated," Blair said, addressing the nation after the car accident that claimed Diana's life, (via the BBC). "Our thoughts and prayers are with Princess Diana's family, particularly her two sons. Our heart goes out to them. We are today a nation in a state of shock, in mourning, in grief that is so deeply painful for us," he added.
Princess Diana had attended Donatella Versace's brother's funeral weeks before her own death
Princess Diana didn't have a very close personal relationship with Donatella Versace, but was notably close to Donatella's brother, Gianni Versace, who was murdered on July 15, 1997, just a few weeks before Diana died. The then-Princess of Wales attended Gianni's funeral at the Milan Cathedral on July 22 alongside some of her famous friends, including Elton John. Not only did Donatella represent the fashion industry at Diana's funeral, but she also attended on behalf of her family, who knew just how special Diana and Gianni's relationship was.
Princess Diana was a big fan of Chris de Burgh
Chris de Burgh shared a warm friendship with Princess Diana, who was reportedly a longtime fan of his music. Over the years, de Burgh spoke publicly about their relationship and recalled spending time with the princess. According to the Irish Star, the musician once revealed that Diana's favorite song of his was the 1986 hit "Lady in Red." "I knew her pretty well actually," de Burgh said while reflecting on their friendship.
Diana had visited Imran Khan in Pakistan many times before her death
Imran Khan, a former cricketer turned politician from Pakistan, attended Princess Diana's funeral. He and Diana had become good friends over the years, and he was left heartbroken by her death. "I was touring my constituency when I heard of the accident and I can tell you that the impact it had on the people shocked me," Khan said during a 2019 interview with CNN (via the Daily Mail). He had shared this information with Prince William, telling CNN, "I think it was important for him to know how much she was loved in this country."