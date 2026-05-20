Celebs You Didn't Know Attended Princess Diana's Funeral, In Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Princess Diana's death on August 31, 1997, sent shockwaves around the world. The then-Princess of Wales, who was 36 years old at the time, died in a car crash, along with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul, after their vehicle struck a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, while being pursued by paparazzi. The news triggered an overwhelming public reaction, with people in London gathering outside Kensington Palace, leaving flowers, candles, and handwritten notes that quickly turned into one of the most iconic displays of public mourning in modern history.

On September 6, 1997, Princess Diana's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, with around 2,000 people in attendance — and two billion more watching the televised service. The ceremony was traditional but also included a nod to Diana's legacy, featuring music and scripture. One of the most defining moments came during the eulogy, delivered by her brother, Charles Spencer, who described her as "the very essence of compassion, of duty, of style, of beauty" (via Town & Country). Outside the Abbey, an estimated one million people lined the streets of London to pay their respects as the funeral procession made its way through the city. The guest list included senior royals, political leaders, and other public figures, alongside individuals from Diana's humanitarian work and personal life — including several celebrities, some of whom had been close friends with the princess. Now, we're taking a look back at some of those famous people who attended Diana's funeral.