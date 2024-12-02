Weird Things About Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson's Marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's marriage has defied all odds in Hollywood. They have been going strong since 1986 after meeting on the set of "Bosom Buddies" years prior and are one of showbiz's longest-lasting couples. "I wish there was a secret, you know," Tom told People in 2015 when asked about the key to their successful relationship. "We just like each other. You start there." He also dispelled the notion that marriage requires effort. For him and Wilson, it's about connection and partnership. "Life is one damn thing after another and it's actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it."

He did, however, offer some relationship advice, and that was to wait until you're in your 30s before getting hitched. That's because Tom married quite young to his first wife, Samantha Lewes, with whom he shares his oldest kids, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks. (He was only 23 when he got hitched.) With Wilson, he knew for certain he was making the right decision even though he wouldn't exactly describe their relationship as magic. (How strange!) "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection," Tom explained to Oprah in 2001 before noting that theirs wasn't a rom-com-kind of love story either. "In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here," he added. Below, we're taking a look at the weird aspects of Tom and Wilson's marriage that show just how unique their love is.