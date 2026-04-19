Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Looks More Tuned Up Than A Car These Days
There is no denying Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, shares some beautiful genes. And while that continues to be true, pictures suggest she has turned to cosmetic procedures to enhance said beauty. In fact, Kitty — one of Diana's three nieces from her brother Charles Spencer's marriage to Victoria Lockwood — is looking pretty tuned-up these days. In May 2025, she shared a series of photos from an amfAR event that showed her all dolled-up, highlighting her perceived facial changes.
As seen in the images below, Kitty boasts pretty full lips, which she seemingly lacked in the past. For reference, her lips looked considerably thinner back in 2012, when the above picture was taken. But that's not the only aspect of her face that suggests she's undergone some cosmetic enhancements. Her cheeks also look more prominent and her jawline similarly appears more defined. We aren't the only ones who noticed it. Some social media users saw the differences, even though they couldn't quite put their finger on it.
"I havent seen your profile since your wedding and nie looking at your latests photos, you look somehow different," an Instagram user commented, referring to Kitty's wedding to fashion mogul Michael Lewis in July 2021. Social media users have also made their thoughts on her rumored tuneups known in other posts. "Frankly looked way better pre cosmetic intervention," a Facebook user argued in a June 2025 post. Kitty hasn't addressed the rumors or the criticism, but what matters is that she looks happy.
Kitty Spencer had previously undergone a weight-loss transformation
Kitty Spencer may be looking different these days, but this isn't the first time she has undergone a significant transformation. Before 2017, she boasted a fuller figure, as seen in the above picture from 2012. However, she embarked on a weight-loss journey when she started modeling in 2017. Ahead of her catwalk debut for Dolce & Gabbana that February, Spencer implemented lifestyle changes to build her confidence for the big event.
The ultimate goal was to feel her best. "I remember trying to be really healthy, going to the gym and doing that sort of stuff," she told Town & Country in 2021 (via Women & Home). She lost weight as a result, which Domenico Dolce noticed during her fitting. But he didn't make a big deal about it. "[He was] like, 'Have you lost weight?' I proudly answered, 'Yes!' and he said, 'OK, now the measurements are different...' There was no emphasis on size — that's not what it's about at all," she explained.
Before her modeling career took off, Spencer faced online body-shaming, but refused to lose weight to please others. "I'm called chunky and big thighs but I'm not going to do anything about it, or worry about my weight," she told Evening Standard in 2012. Whenever social media users criticized her, she often clapped back. In 2016, when an Instagram user told her to "lay off the cake, darling. You're too fat" under a poolside picture, she wrote back, "I've yet to see unkind behaviour do any good in the world" (via the Daily Mail).