Princess Diana's Niece Kitty Spencer Looks More Tuned Up Than A Car These Days

There is no denying Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, shares some beautiful genes. And while that continues to be true, pictures suggest she has turned to cosmetic procedures to enhance said beauty. In fact, Kitty — one of Diana's three nieces from her brother Charles Spencer's marriage to Victoria Lockwood — is looking pretty tuned-up these days. In May 2025, she shared a series of photos from an amfAR event that showed her all dolled-up, highlighting her perceived facial changes.

As seen in the images below, Kitty boasts pretty full lips, which she seemingly lacked in the past. For reference, her lips looked considerably thinner back in 2012, when the above picture was taken. But that's not the only aspect of her face that suggests she's undergone some cosmetic enhancements. Her cheeks also look more prominent and her jawline similarly appears more defined. We aren't the only ones who noticed it. Some social media users saw the differences, even though they couldn't quite put their finger on it.

"I havent seen your profile since your wedding and nie looking at your latests photos, you look somehow different," an Instagram user commented, referring to Kitty's wedding to fashion mogul Michael Lewis in July 2021. Social media users have also made their thoughts on her rumored tuneups known in other posts. "Frankly looked way better pre cosmetic intervention," a Facebook user argued in a June 2025 post. Kitty hasn't addressed the rumors or the criticism, but what matters is that she looks happy.