Resurfaced Pics Of Rory McIlroy & Meghan Markle Sparked A Shady Hate Train

Back in 2014, before Meghan Markle became a royal, the Duchess of Sussex had an encounter with pro golfer Rory McIlroy. Exactly what went down is unclear, but amid that year's viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, McIlroy nominated the then-"Suits" star, who agreed, but only if the Northern Irish athlete did the pouring himself. He was game. He poured ice onto her head, and the pair went out for drinks at the Fitzpatrick Hotel afterward.

What happened then is their business, but we know that it didn't lead to anything serious. A few months later, McIlroy started dating his future wife, Erica Stoll, and Meghan went on to have her first date with Prince Harry a couple of years after that. But since the past of famous people is never truly behind them, pictures of Meghan and McIlroy's 2014 encounter resurfaced in March 2026, igniting a messy hatefest of the former. "Rory McIlroy dodged a massive bullet when he threw Meghan to the curb. She was clearly on the hunt, but Rory didn't take the bait," the X account wrote, pairing the caption with three pictures, two of which featured McIlroy and Markle together.

Rory McIlroy dodged a massive bullet when he threw Meghan to the curb. She was clearly on the hunt, but Rory didn't take the bait. pic.twitter.com/BUOUIR4y3R — Harry, Meghan's Spare (@ViQueenie) April 13, 2026

In one, the two were seated at a table enjoying some drinks. The other showed the two next to each other before the infamous challenge, evidenced by the cooler in the background. "I can only imagine what a unhinged circus Masters would turn into if MM managed to trap McIlroy," a netizen shadily replied. Meghan isn't exactly the most popular royal, so we aren't shocked here.