Bombshell Rory McIlroy Book Paints The Darkest Picture Of His Marriage To Erica Stoll Yet

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The image of Rory McIlroy's perfect marriage to Erica Stoll was shattered in May 2024 when he filed for divorce. The decision fueled some scandalous rumors about McIlroy and his alleged affair with reporter Amanda Balionis. However, he retracted his filing and released a statement one month later. "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," the notoriously private athlete told The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he continued.

Since then, McIlroy and Stoll, who've made a big move to the U.K., seemed to have been dedicated to mending their marriage. Unfortunately, a new book is claiming that the problems in their relationship were much deeper than anyone knew. In "Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf's Most Human Superstar," writer Alan Shipnuck compared Stoll to Elin Nordegren, who divorced fellow golfer Tiger Woods in 2010 after she discovered he'd repeatedly been unfaithful. "It didn't help that Erica had become a neo-Elin Woods, never doing any interviews and remaining unknown to the golf public," Shipnuck wrote (via the Daily Mail).

The book also included some uncomfortable quotes from McIlroy's peers. Irish golfer Paul McGinley, for example, expressed some sympathy for Stoll. "It can't be easy being Rory's wife," he said, citing her quiet nature. Meanwhile, Lee Westwood likened McIlroy to a "f***ing drama queen."