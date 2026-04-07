Bombshell Rory McIlroy Book Paints The Darkest Picture Of His Marriage To Erica Stoll Yet
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The image of Rory McIlroy's perfect marriage to Erica Stoll was shattered in May 2024 when he filed for divorce. The decision fueled some scandalous rumors about McIlroy and his alleged affair with reporter Amanda Balionis. However, he retracted his filing and released a statement one month later. "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," the notoriously private athlete told The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning," he continued.
Since then, McIlroy and Stoll, who've made a big move to the U.K., seemed to have been dedicated to mending their marriage. Unfortunately, a new book is claiming that the problems in their relationship were much deeper than anyone knew. In "Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf's Most Human Superstar," writer Alan Shipnuck compared Stoll to Elin Nordegren, who divorced fellow golfer Tiger Woods in 2010 after she discovered he'd repeatedly been unfaithful. "It didn't help that Erica had become a neo-Elin Woods, never doing any interviews and remaining unknown to the golf public," Shipnuck wrote (via the Daily Mail).
The book also included some uncomfortable quotes from McIlroy's peers. Irish golfer Paul McGinley, for example, expressed some sympathy for Stoll. "It can't be easy being Rory's wife," he said, citing her quiet nature. Meanwhile, Lee Westwood likened McIlroy to a "f***ing drama queen."
The reported difficulty of Erica Stoll's marriage to Rory McIlroy
Alan Shipnuck isn't the first to imply that Erica Stoll was getting the short end of the stick in her relationship with Rory McIlroy. In May 2024, an insider dished to People about the challenges that come with romancing professional golfers. "It's a hard life being a golfer's wife," they said. "They're always away at tournaments and practicing, there has to be a lot of trust." One point of contention is the "beautiful" spectators at the tournaments. The sport also requires the athlete to be away from home quite often, leaving most of the child-rearing up to the other parent. "It's impossible to expect them to be home and able to help with the kids," they added.
This report was published before their reconciliation, so it's possible they've gotten through their rough patch. Plus, neither has responded to the claims of ongoing marital discontent.
In fact, McIlroy seemed to be in much better spirits after settling into their U.K. property in July 2025. "We came back a few weeks ago and moved into our new home in Wentworth and been since trying to settle in and it's amazing what two weeks of a bit of detachment can do for you, and sitting there being with your own thoughts for a while," he told The Telegraph. Though he cited his break from the unrelenting demands of professional golf as the reason for his improved mood, we'll assume that moving past the potential divorce drama with Stoll, and all of the negative press it would've dredged up, also helped lift his spirits.