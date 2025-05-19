Scandalous Rumors About Rory McIlroy We Can No Longer Ignore

Rory McIlroy has said in the past that he doesn't address rumors for the most part, referring to doing so in an interview with The Guardian as "a fool's game." However, on the odd occasion, he has addressed what's been said — and it's just as well, because some of the hearsay has been too scandalous not to.

We'll start with one of the situations McIlroy had been acknowledging in the aforementioned interview. As many will remember, 2024 wasn't exactly a great time in the golfer's love life, and in mid-May (while he was competing in the PGA Championship), he filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll. Though his comms team said no statement would come from the golfer himself, one detail that did emerge was McIlroy's claim in the documents that his and Stoll's union was "irretrievably broken," per ESPN.

Understandably, that wording raised a ton of eyebrows, and we all started looking back at any red flags we missed in McIlory and Stoll's relationship. Like we said, McIlroy made it clear he didn't want to talk about it, but another detail that came to the fore (geddit?) was an insider claim that he and Stoll had drifted from one another. Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said the couple was "living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point." The same insider also claimed, "Erica was lonely in their marriage." All that said, neither she nor McIlroy confirmed or denied any of the claims. What's more, around a month after the golfer filed, the divorce took an unexpected U-turn and McIlroy and Stoll were firmly back "on."

