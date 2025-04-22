The Glaring Red Flag Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll's Marriage Is Still On The Rocks

If you thought golfer Rory McIlroy's marriage to his wife Erica Stoll was in the clear following his 2025 Masters win and career grand slam, think again. While the couple put on a happy face for the cameras, even sharing a warm family hug with their daughter at the Par 3 contest, things seemed to have cooled off yet again between the two following McIlroy's legendary feat.

Immediately after the storybook win, McIlroy rushed over to his wife and their 4-year-old daughter to take in the momentous occasion together as a family. All's well that ends well, right? Wrong. According to one eagle-eyed body language expert, immediately following McIlroy's legendary accomplishment, Stoll's actions proved to be in stark contrast to those of her hubby. "Rory looks overwhelmed and clingy, while Erica's response appears a little more polite, subdued and tempered," Judi James told the Daily Mail about the couple's victory embrace. Things only went from bad to worse when McIlroy failed to directly mention his wife in his victory speech or his highly controversial post-Masters interview with sports commentator Amanda Balionis, whom McIlroy was rumored to have had an affair with during a rough patch during his marriage to Stoll. Ruh-roh. However, the most glaring red flag of all that something is indeed amiss between the pair was McIlroy's travels after his big win and the fact that Stoll was notably absent from the celebratory jaunt. Trouble in paradise?

