The Glaring Red Flag Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll's Marriage Is Still On The Rocks
If you thought golfer Rory McIlroy's marriage to his wife Erica Stoll was in the clear following his 2025 Masters win and career grand slam, think again. While the couple put on a happy face for the cameras, even sharing a warm family hug with their daughter at the Par 3 contest, things seemed to have cooled off yet again between the two following McIlroy's legendary feat.
Immediately after the storybook win, McIlroy rushed over to his wife and their 4-year-old daughter to take in the momentous occasion together as a family. All's well that ends well, right? Wrong. According to one eagle-eyed body language expert, immediately following McIlroy's legendary accomplishment, Stoll's actions proved to be in stark contrast to those of her hubby. "Rory looks overwhelmed and clingy, while Erica's response appears a little more polite, subdued and tempered," Judi James told the Daily Mail about the couple's victory embrace. Things only went from bad to worse when McIlroy failed to directly mention his wife in his victory speech or his highly controversial post-Masters interview with sports commentator Amanda Balionis, whom McIlroy was rumored to have had an affair with during a rough patch during his marriage to Stoll. Ruh-roh. However, the most glaring red flag of all that something is indeed amiss between the pair was McIlroy's travels after his big win and the fact that Stoll was notably absent from the celebratory jaunt. Trouble in paradise?
Erica Stoll was notably missing from Rory McIlroy's trip back home to Ireland
Ireland or bust! Fresh off his big Masters win, Rory McIlroy hightailed it to his native Northern Ireland with his 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, whom he shares with Erica Stoll. As evidenced in photos obtained by the New York Post, only McIlroy and Poppy were seen exiting from a $70 million private jet after landing at the George Best Belfast City Airport. Stoll was nowhere to be found. While McIlroy had hinted at the trip during an interview, telling sports commentator Jim Nantz that he was looking forward to traveling back home to see his mother and father, he made no mention of who would or wouldn't be accompanying him on the trip.
As you may recall, McIlroy stunned the world last year when he filed for divorce from Stoll on May 13, 2024, citing that the union was "irretrievably broken." Ironically, less than one month later, McIlroy's lawyer filed a "Notice of Voluntary Dismissal," which is fancy attorney speak for calling the whole thing off. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," the professional golfer told The Guardian about the unexpected U-turn in the divorce proceedings. While some were happy to accept that the couple had worked out their differences, others couldn't help but wonder if Stoll's ironclad prenup with McIlroy had a little something to do with his seemingly sudden about-face. "Perhaps the cold realization of exactly how much the divorce could cost him hit hard," one source told the Daily Mail. Time will tell, we suppose.