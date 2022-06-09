Two More High-Profile Athletes Are Set To Join Controversial LIV Golf Series

The LIV golf series is taking the sports world by storm. So, what exactly is this new league that everyone in the sports world seems to be buzzing about? According to The Guardian, the LIV series began because of Saudi Arabian's increasing involvement in golf. Rather than having four rounds in a Thursday-Sunday tournament, the LIV series will only have three rounds, making it a little less golf. It will include an individual and a team element, both of which involve a lot of money.

It's pretty controversial, and a few big names in golf have spoken out against it, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. On the flip side, many others hopped on the bandwagon and decided to join. Some players include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter. According to The Washington Post, Dustin Johnson issued a statement on leaving the PGA tour, sharing that it was a tough decision. "Ultimately, I decided to come and do this," he said. "I'm excited about this. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me ... Hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules."

Mickelson has elected not to leave the PGA Tour, despite his plans with LIV. "I earned my lifetime membership, and I don't want to give that up; I don't believe I should have to," he said, per The Guardian. Now, two more big names in the sport are signing on.