Two More High-Profile Athletes Are Set To Join Controversial LIV Golf Series
The LIV golf series is taking the sports world by storm. So, what exactly is this new league that everyone in the sports world seems to be buzzing about? According to The Guardian, the LIV series began because of Saudi Arabian's increasing involvement in golf. Rather than having four rounds in a Thursday-Sunday tournament, the LIV series will only have three rounds, making it a little less golf. It will include an individual and a team element, both of which involve a lot of money.
It's pretty controversial, and a few big names in golf have spoken out against it, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. On the flip side, many others hopped on the bandwagon and decided to join. Some players include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter. According to The Washington Post, Dustin Johnson issued a statement on leaving the PGA tour, sharing that it was a tough decision. "Ultimately, I decided to come and do this," he said. "I'm excited about this. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me ... Hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules."
Mickelson has elected not to leave the PGA Tour, despite his plans with LIV. "I earned my lifetime membership, and I don't want to give that up; I don't believe I should have to," he said, per The Guardian. Now, two more big names in the sport are signing on.
Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are LIV-ing
The PGA as we know it is cha-cha-changin! According to the New York Post, golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will follow in Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson's footsteps. DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, texted the outlet a statement regarding the move. "Bryson has always been an innovator," adding that "having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him." Falkoff noted that "professional golf as we know it is changing, and it's happening quickly." Falkoff did not respond to whether or not the move meant DeChambeau would be resigning his PGA membership.
According to the outlet, DeChambeau signed a huge deal to join the LIV golf tour, and it's thought to be worth over $100 million. Plain and simple — money talks. As of this writing, it does not appear that Reed or anyone from his camp has released a statement on his latest move. According to Sports Illustrated, the two men are expected to play in the first event in the United States on June 30, though they will miss the organization's first tournament in London this weekend.
Reed won the coveted green jacket at the 2018 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, and has had an impressive career in the sport. According to the PGA Tour website, Reed has earned $36 million in his career (before endorsements), while DeChambeau has amassed a little north of $26 million. Not too shabby if you ask us!