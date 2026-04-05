Kelly And Sharon Osbourne Hate Meghan Markle For These 5 Catty Reasons

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have never been known to keep their feelings to themselves, and unfortunately for Meghan Markle (and oftentimes the Sussexes more generally), that's meant they've been put on blast a number of times, very publicly. So, what's the reason for the beef?

Sharon first showed her annoyance with both Meghan and Prince Harry back in 2020, after the couple announced that they would be stepping back as senior working royals. Granted, Sharon wasn't entirely opposed to the couple stepping back from their roles, but her feeling was that they were disrespecting the royal family by making things so public. During a January 2020 episode of "The Talk," she implored the couple to speak things through with the royals in private instead (which, as we now know from the Oprah interview, the couple has said they did). Of course, Sharon's frustration didn't end there, and she went on to subtly shade Meghan more personally. Addressing the fact that Archie (who was the Sussexes' only child at the time) might grow up estranged from his dad's side of the family as well as his mother's, Sharon noted, "Meghan has chosen to go through life without her family, just her mum. Now, if you alienate your royal family, your child will grow up with just you and one grandma, and that is not a good idea for anyone."

It is worth noting that Sharon, who is estranged from some of her own family members, was speaking from experience. "I've done that, it's not a good idea," she warned. Maybe this one wasn't catty so much as it was cautionary — but Sharon's dislike for the Duchess of Sussex was just getting started.