Kelly And Sharon Osbourne Hate Meghan Markle For These 5 Catty Reasons
Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have never been known to keep their feelings to themselves, and unfortunately for Meghan Markle (and oftentimes the Sussexes more generally), that's meant they've been put on blast a number of times, very publicly. So, what's the reason for the beef?
Sharon first showed her annoyance with both Meghan and Prince Harry back in 2020, after the couple announced that they would be stepping back as senior working royals. Granted, Sharon wasn't entirely opposed to the couple stepping back from their roles, but her feeling was that they were disrespecting the royal family by making things so public. During a January 2020 episode of "The Talk," she implored the couple to speak things through with the royals in private instead (which, as we now know from the Oprah interview, the couple has said they did). Of course, Sharon's frustration didn't end there, and she went on to subtly shade Meghan more personally. Addressing the fact that Archie (who was the Sussexes' only child at the time) might grow up estranged from his dad's side of the family as well as his mother's, Sharon noted, "Meghan has chosen to go through life without her family, just her mum. Now, if you alienate your royal family, your child will grow up with just you and one grandma, and that is not a good idea for anyone."
It is worth noting that Sharon, who is estranged from some of her own family members, was speaking from experience. "I've done that, it's not a good idea," she warned. Maybe this one wasn't catty so much as it was cautionary — but Sharon's dislike for the Duchess of Sussex was just getting started.
Sharon found Meghan's comments about the queen 'disrespectful'
If Sharon Osbourne found the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public distancing from the royal family frustrating, the couple's docuseries two years later had her seeing red. And, while she made it clear she wasn't happy about it overall in an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," she also called out Meghan Markle in particular.
"It was all very distasteful, Piers. I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining, and you know, the curtsy. The thing she said about Medieval Times, her lunch with the queen was like Medieval Times ... and it's just so horribly disrespectful and just a whine-fest," Sharon slammed. Like we said, Prince Harry wasn't exempt from her criticisms, and she added that she wasn't looking forward to his memoir, "Spare," if it was going to be anything like "Harry & Meghan." "Is the book gonna be the same thing? Whining, whining, is there going to be no positive points?" Sharon also called out the footage from Harry's "freedom flight," which she saw as evidence that the couple had been in talks with Netflix even before they walked away from the family.
Granted, it wasn't all bad, and Sharon did give both Meghan and Harry a compliment (kind of). "You know what, you've got a great life, you've got a beautiful family, you're so much in love — move on. Get a life. Move on. And they just can't seem to," she said. Okay, so maybe not a compliment in the truest sense, but baby steps.
Sharon isn't buying Meghan and Harry's PDA
While Sharon Osbourne may have said she believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are super in love and have a beautiful family, one thing she isn't buying is their PDA. She said as much in a group interview with her own family for "Piers Morgan Uncensored."
Speaking of the Sussexes' oft-spoken about (and sometimes awkward) PDA moments, Sharon scoffed, "All of this, you know, cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together, it's so disingenuous. It's like, come on. Give us a break from all of that." It's worth noting that not everyone in the family seemed to be quite so convinced that it was disingenuous. Kelly Osbourne, who had previously nodded in agreement when her mom mentioned seeing parallels between Meghan and Harry's relationship and that of the late Duke of Windsor (formerly King Edward) and Wallis Simpson, didn't make any expression to suggest she agreed with the PDA comments. However, a more overt disagreement came from Ozzy Osbourne, who chimed in with the question, "What if they're in love?" Jack Osbourne cracked a smile at that, but it's not clear if he agreed with his dad or if he was just amused by his parents' disagreement.
Sharon opted not to respond to her husband's question, so perhaps she took his point. However, it's also possible she was simply letting Morgan move on to the next question.
Sharon claimed Meghan only speaks to VIPs
Another reason Sharon Osbourne isn't a major fan of Meghan Markle? As she claimed in an interview with Newsweek, she believes the former "Suits" star only hangs out with the rich and famous.
"I've never met her in my life. But she mixes with the royalty of showbiz, put it that way ... I think you have to be over a certain bank balance for her to talk to you," Sharon mused. "Put it this way, she's surrounded by very, very, like, how can I do this politely? It's the cream of the cream in Hollywood, music, film, everything she's surrounded by," she said. It's not exactly clear what point the Osbourne matriarch was making, particularly because Sharon's own net worth is said to be around $220 million. Sharon is also an A-lister in her own right, which made her comments even more confusing.
Adding to the head-scratching-ness of it all, Sharon went on to say she didn't necessarily think there was anything inherently bad about Meghan's circle being high-profile. Quite the contrary, she shared, "It's the wealthiest of the [wealthy] in the industry that she hangs out with. And there's nothing wrong with that at all. God bless you." Yeah ... we still aren't getting why she was bringing it up, then. That said, Sharon did hint that one of the reasons she wasn't a mega Meghan fan was because she'd heard that the duchess and her team had a habit of reaching out to those who badmouthed her. "It's like, who the f*** are you to me? She's hardly a victim," Sharon was quoted as saying. Maybe we're missing context clues, but the entire interview had us thinking Sharon simply didn't like the duchess.
Kelly isn't buying into Meghan and Harry's claims they want privacy
On to Kelly Osbourne. Many will recall Kelly not mincing her words about the Duke of Sussex, memorably describing Prince Harry on the "I've Had It" podcast as "a whining, whinging, complaining, woe-is-me, I'm-the-only-one-that's-ever-had-mental-problems ... " Tell us how ya feel!
Kelly's stance on the Duchess of Sussex hasn't been quite as intense, but make no mistake, she has also shaded Meghan Markle on a few occasions as well. For one, during an Osbourne family appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," she echoed the criticism many of the couple's detractors have shared by saying she didn't believe they really wanted to be out of the public eye. "I think they do have a right to privacy, but that doesn't seem to me what they're looking for," Kelly said. In the same interview, Kelly also dissed both Meghan and Harry for not holding up their end of the deal on the projects they'd been paid to create. "I just think the proof is in the pudding in the sense that you've been handed the world and every major contract, you had podcasts, you have all of this, and you didn't deliver because ... you don't have it," Kelly said.
As with her mom's comments on the royal family rift and the Sussexes' estrangement, those weren't necessarily catty comments so much as (TBH, valid) criticism, but also like Sharon, Kelly wasn't quite done.
Kelly has hinted at finding both Meghan and Harry disingenuous
When the Los Angeles wildfires broke out in early 2025, Kelly Osbourne issued broad commentary on what she saw as celebrities using the situation for clout. "Is it just me being my cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, 'Look I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that'?" Kelly asked in a video she posted to Instagram, but later deleted (via Page Six). She'd also critiqued, "I don't believe you help so that you can get attention for help. I believe you just help because you want to."
Though she never mentioned any names, Meghan notably had posted about how she organized getting some signed Billie Eilish merch for a teenage girl who'd lost a beloved t-shirt with the singer on it when her home burned down. However, that wasn't the only piece of evidence that Kelly was specifically annoyed with Meghan and her husband. She also expressly called out stars being photographed hugging people who had lost their homes — and both of the Sussexes were pictured doing just that. "I'm so confused. I think it's so wrong ... No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home," Kelly slammed.
FWIW, Kelly wasn't the only one who side-eyed Meghan and Harry for being papped doing good deeds. Far from it, YouTube commenters also called them out in no uncertain terms, saying it felt like a publicity stunt for social media. Likewise, sitcom star Justine Bateman also slammed their behavior after the fires on X, comparing the couple to "ambulance chasers." Oop. Kelly and Sharon may be critics, but to paraphrase Sam Smith, they're not the only ones.