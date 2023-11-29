Celebs Who Dissed Meghan Markle

Through the years, British media personality and commentator Katie Hopkins has made countless distasteful comments about Meghan Markle. In fact, Hopkins' comments were so awful that she was permanently banned from X, formerly known as Twitter, for "hateful conduct" (via The Guardian). It's no wonder she calls herself "the biggest b**** in Britain" (via The Mirror). Not only is Hopkins universally seen as a bully, but above all, she is a known racist. Time and time again, Hopkins has found pleasure in ridiculing the former Duchess, even going so far as to dress up as Markle to mock her on her YouTube channel.

In one instance of harassment, Hopkins used her "60 Minutes" program to come for everything about Markle — from her style to her beauty and morals. "There she is in her one-shoulder dress, being glowing," the commentator said sarcastically. "Because all she does is glow. Abdicate. Off you go." She also called the former Duchess of Sussex "The biggest hypocrite there is." It's unclear why, but Hopkins might just be Markle's No. 1 hater. When a passerby defended Markle in the same episode, Hopkins snarkily replied: "But then there's nothing right with her either." Additionally, per Chronicle Live, Hopkins believes that Markle is "desperate" for fame. "This is classic Meghan Markle and something that many of us said would happen all along ... This woman has always been absolutely desperate to be a celebrity."