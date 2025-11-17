Celebrities Who Publicly Shaded Meghan Markle

Love her or hate her, you can't deny Meghan Markle's it factor. The polarizing former royal can't seem to stay out of the headlines, from officially leaving the royal family back in 2020 to sporting expensive designer clothing on her new Netflix series. By constantly staying in the news, many celebrities have made their feelings known about the "Suits" star.

In the past, some very famous faces have come to the Duchess of Sussex's defense. Kim Kardashian spoke up for the royal in 2019 at the Armenia Technology Convention (via CNN), "I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions ... No one's going to be perfect. I'm not, they're not. I don't know who is." Oprah Winfrey has also been vocal about her support, telling her pal Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that same year, "I think she's being portrayed unfairly... She just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart."

While Markle has had some big names in her corner in the past, she's also garnered a whole lot of criticism from some surprising stars ... especially lately. We're taking a look at the celebrities who have publicly shaded Meghan Markle.