Meghan Markle's Admission About Her New Netflix Documentary Is Telling

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said director Liz Garbus is telling the story about her and Harry, Duke of Sussex in their Netflix docuseries. Meghan told Variety, "It's nice to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." The mom of two poignantly recalled Queen Elizabeth II, telling Variety, "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her." The media reports that the Netflix documentary series was moving to 2023 appear false. Harry and Meghan's Netflix show may arrive as planned after all.

Cue the panic at Buckingham Palace! The Telegraph reported the palace is nervous about "The Crown" Season 5 because it follows the story of then-Prince Charles cheating on Princess Diana with Camilla. According to The Daily Beast, Charles will ban Harry from his coronation if he attacks Camilla in his upcoming memoir, so it sounds like King Charles and Queen Camilla are sweating bullets about Harry and Meghan's Netflix series.