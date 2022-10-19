Meghan Markle's Admission About Her New Netflix Documentary Is Telling
King Charles III has several dark clouds hanging over his new reign. The new king is nervous about the upcoming season of "The Crown." According to The Guardian, viewership of the Netflix series rose 800% after the death of Queen Elizabeth, and Season 5 reportedly isn't a good look for Charles. In addition, Buckingham Palace is sweating about the fallout from Harry, Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, and now the royals are worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series. But Charles and Queen Consort Camilla might have a few things to worry about.
The BBC documentary "Reinventing the Royals" claimed that Charles sold out his sons to the tabloids to build up his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles and improve his public perception. Supposedly, Charles and Camilla began a PR campaign that lasted years, only ten months after Princess Diana's death, and Charles violated William and Harry's privacy when they were teenagers by selling negative stories about his grieving sons to make himself look better. According to the book "The Palace Papers" (via Insider), Charles hired ruthless spin-master Mark Bolland in 1996 to boost his image, rehabilitate Camilla's image, and make the public accept her as Charles' future wife and queen.
But Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an admission about the Netflix documentary that is telling.
Meghan Markle says docuseries is being told in a different way
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said director Liz Garbus is telling the story about her and Harry, Duke of Sussex in their Netflix docuseries. Meghan told Variety, "It's nice to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." The mom of two poignantly recalled Queen Elizabeth II, telling Variety, "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her." The media reports that the Netflix documentary series was moving to 2023 appear false. Harry and Meghan's Netflix show may arrive as planned after all.
Cue the panic at Buckingham Palace! The Telegraph reported the palace is nervous about "The Crown" Season 5 because it follows the story of then-Prince Charles cheating on Princess Diana with Camilla. According to The Daily Beast, Charles will ban Harry from his coronation if he attacks Camilla in his upcoming memoir, so it sounds like King Charles and Queen Camilla are sweating bullets about Harry and Meghan's Netflix series.