King Charles' Coronation Date May Cause Issues For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her eldest son, Charles, has now elevated to the throne as King Charles III. Like his mother before him, however, his coronation was not immediate upon his ascension. Although she became queen on February 6, 1952, for instance, Elizabeth's coronation did not take place for another 16 months, on June 2, 1953.

King Charles has yet to receive his official coronation, though the date has finally been revealed. And as many royal observers are aware, things between King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the rest of the family are still rather tense at the moment, largely stemming from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and live in Meghan's native California.

Yet, while he has made efforts to showcase a positive relationship between himself and his youngest son as king, it seems as though Charles III's coronation date may cause some issues if he wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend.