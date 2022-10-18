Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Show May Arrive As Planned After All

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just can't stay out of the spotlight. Since their bombshell interview with Oprah back in October 2021, the couple has continued to find new ways to share their story and keep people talking. Most recently, Markle debuted her first podcast series, titled 'Archetypes,' in August 2022. The first episode shot to No. 1 with guest Serena Williams and the ratings have remained strong since. The show took a short break during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, per Hello!, but returned on October 11 with a candid conversation about how Prince Harry stepped in to help her during her lowest point.

For Harry's part, his controversial memoir was set to hit bookstores this year, but Queen Elizabeth's death has also impacted its release. As The Telegraph reported in September 2022, the monarch's passing has reportedly pushed its release into 2023 as, according to Page Six, the prince tries to edit a bunch of content related to his grandmother. "Harry will want to take out certain passages that involve Queen Elizabeth, out of respect for her," a source told the outlet. That, in turn, has sparked speculation if Harry will also reconsider anything he's written about his father and stepmother. The queen's death has also raised questions about how Harry and Meghan plan to handle their upcoming Netflix docu-series, which will reportedly be another tell-all, including juicy details about the royal family. Now, we have new insight into the show's future.