Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Show May Arrive As Planned After All
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just can't stay out of the spotlight. Since their bombshell interview with Oprah back in October 2021, the couple has continued to find new ways to share their story and keep people talking. Most recently, Markle debuted her first podcast series, titled 'Archetypes,' in August 2022. The first episode shot to No. 1 with guest Serena Williams and the ratings have remained strong since. The show took a short break during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, per Hello!, but returned on October 11 with a candid conversation about how Prince Harry stepped in to help her during her lowest point.
For Harry's part, his controversial memoir was set to hit bookstores this year, but Queen Elizabeth's death has also impacted its release. As The Telegraph reported in September 2022, the monarch's passing has reportedly pushed its release into 2023 as, according to Page Six, the prince tries to edit a bunch of content related to his grandmother. "Harry will want to take out certain passages that involve Queen Elizabeth, out of respect for her," a source told the outlet. That, in turn, has sparked speculation if Harry will also reconsider anything he's written about his father and stepmother. The queen's death has also raised questions about how Harry and Meghan plan to handle their upcoming Netflix docu-series, which will reportedly be another tell-all, including juicy details about the royal family. Now, we have new insight into the show's future.
Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off a multi-year, multi-million dollar Netflix deal back in April 2021 when their production company, Archewell Productions, sold Invictus games docu-series "Heart of Invictus" to the streaming giant, per Deadline. Jump to May 2022 and the couple was reportedly working on its second project, a much more personal series focused on them.
According to Page Six, the couple allowed cameras into their home for a reality-style show that the outlet learned would be an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" series. As one insider told The Telegraph, "It will explain a lot about the decisions they've had to make and how they've ended up here."
However, in September 2022, Page Six learned that the Queen's death had pushed back the show's release from December 2022 into 2023 as the pair demanded new edits. According to one insider, Harry and Meghan decided to tone down passages about Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate. What's more, another source told Page Six there was also "a lot in the show [that] contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue." There was even talk that Netflix might pull the plug altogether. "I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point — do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?" an insider mused. However, that was all hearsay according to yet another source who told Page Six that despite rumors, the docu-series will air this December as planned.