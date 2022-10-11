Meghan Markle Credits Prince Harry For Stepping In At Her Lowest Point

Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated "Archetypes" podcast debuted on August 23. Following the release of the first episode, which featured her friend tennis legend Serena Williams, the podcast shot to No. 1 on the Spotify podcast charts and kept that spot for two consecutive weeks, according to Variety.

In the following weeks, Meghan released deep dives with Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling, which generated much chatter on social media (especially Carey's assertion that Markle, too, was a diva). However, Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death caused Meghan to postpone further episodes, as well as other public engagements, during the period or public and royal mourning. Prior to the her October 4 return with Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling, Meghan's "Archetype" podcast page showed the following message: "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period of Her Majesty The Queen," per Hello!

Now, Meghan is back in full swing with a new episode of "Archetypes," entitled "The Decoding of Crazy with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu." During the episode, she digs deep into her battle with mental health and shares the way her husband, Prince Harry, helped her through her lowest point.