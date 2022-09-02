Mariah Carey Doubles Down On Meghan Markle Diva Comment
Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," is off to a star-studded start. With just two episodes released, the Duchess of Sussex has already joined the likes of Serena Williams and Mariah Carey in conversation. According to the show's description on Spotify, the podcast seeks to "investigate, dissect, and subvert" labels that are typically assigned to women in derogatory ways.
Obviously, the label that Markle tackled with Carey had to be "diva." The name has long been associated with the singer, with outlets like Grazia compiling lists of her biggest diva moments. Carey seems to have embraced the title, and immediately gave it to Markle as well. After the "Suits" actor shared it was never a word she felt connected to, Carey jumped in. "You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan," she said. "Don't even."
Markle seemed taken aback, and acknowledged her surprise as she wrapped up the episode. Carey, however, has doubled down.
Mariah Carey continues to reclaim the diva title
Mariah Carey seemed to have fully grasped the message of Meghan Markle's podcast. Despite the duchess being shocked at the "diva" label, Carey maintains that the name does not need to be an insult. Shouting out the podcast on Twitter, Carey wrote, "Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva.' Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!"
Despite her initial misgivings, Markle also seemed to come around to the name. "It stopped me in my tracks ... when she called me a diva," Markle reflected at the end of the show. She shared that she immediately feared that Carey had read something negative about her online, but eventually realized that the term could be empowering.
Fans seemed to love the diva crossover. "The episode was amazing Mariah," one wrote. "Thanks for having the long overdue conversation on such an important topic." Another chimed in, "An icon praising another icon #WomenSupportingWoman."