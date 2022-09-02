Mariah Carey Doubles Down On Meghan Markle Diva Comment

Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," is off to a star-studded start. With just two episodes released, the Duchess of Sussex has already joined the likes of Serena Williams and Mariah Carey in conversation. According to the show's description on Spotify, the podcast seeks to "investigate, dissect, and subvert" labels that are typically assigned to women in derogatory ways.

Obviously, the label that Markle tackled with Carey had to be "diva." The name has long been associated with the singer, with outlets like Grazia compiling lists of her biggest diva moments. Carey seems to have embraced the title, and immediately gave it to Markle as well. After the "Suits" actor shared it was never a word she felt connected to, Carey jumped in. "You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan," she said. "Don't even."

Markle seemed taken aback, and acknowledged her surprise as she wrapped up the episode. Carey, however, has doubled down.