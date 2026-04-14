Prince Harry's Wicked Bald Patch Finds No Place To Hide In Australia As Cameras Capture Every Angle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, couldn't hide his balding hair when he visited Australia with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The pair touched down in Melbourne on April 14, which was their first visit to Australia since October 2018 — this time around, however, was not part of a royal visit, and the pair flew commercial on Qantas for a four-day visit with multiple photo-op stops. Shortly after landing, Harry and Meghan visited the Royal Children's Hospital. Harry sported a dark suit and dress shirt, sans-tie, and he appeared in good spirits as he was photographed playing with children and their families. During one game, Harry playfully held onto a piece of paper as he leaned over to chat with one of the kids. Unfortunately for him, leaning over caused his receding hairline to be exposed. In fact, there was hardly any hairline to speak of, as the top of Harry's head had been reduced to wisps of hair. Even the reddish sides of his hair looked to be thinning, but they were comparatively healthy and full compared to his scalp. It looked as if Harry would be doing himself a favor by pulling out the clippers and committing to a full shave up top.
The Sussexes also visited the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, and Harry once again spent time playing with a group of kids. He wore a green top for that occasion and was given a coverall-apron to protect his clothes while doing crafts. Once again, Harry's exceedingly balding head was unsafe from virtually every angle. Seeing his diminished follicles explains why there have been so many rumors about Harry getting a hair transplant.
Is it too late for Prince Harry to get implants?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's bald head at the Invictus Games had people saying he should follow in William, Prince of Wales' footsteps and shave it off. Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were on hand at the Invictus Games in February 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. The couple was photographed taking in the games from a suite, as the former "Suits" actor cozied up and rested her head on her husband's shoulder. Another pic showed Harry turning to plant a kiss on Meghan's lips, and that was the most revealing photo — not because of the PDA, but because it showcased how bald the Duke of Sussex had become. The snaps were shared on X, where people urged Harry to look into hair implants. "[W]hy will he not go to turkey and handle his business? henry please," one user pleaded. Others pointed out that his hairline had exceeded just receding. "Turkey can only do so much. At some point, you got to give it up," another user replied. Some folks mentioned that Harry was always doomed to lose his locks. "That Windsor balding, catches all of them in the end," a member of the Twitterati mused.
Perhaps picking up that his depleted hair had become a soft spot, Meghan tried to hide Harry's baldness with a birthday photo post later that year. On Instagram, she uploaded a throwback pic while giving Harry a birthday shoutout in September 2025. The picture featured Harry in a fighter pilot suit with a serious case of helmet head, as his red locks were wild and raised. Meghan disabled the comments on her original post, but when it was re-shared on X, multiple users pointed out that she had strategically chosen a pic that obscured his present-day baldness.