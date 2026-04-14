Prince Harry's Wicked Bald Patch Finds No Place To Hide In Australia As Cameras Capture Every Angle

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, couldn't hide his balding hair when he visited Australia with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The pair touched down in Melbourne on April 14, which was their first visit to Australia since October 2018 — this time around, however, was not part of a royal visit, and the pair flew commercial on Qantas for a four-day visit with multiple photo-op stops. Shortly after landing, Harry and Meghan visited the Royal Children's Hospital. Harry sported a dark suit and dress shirt, sans-tie, and he appeared in good spirits as he was photographed playing with children and their families. During one game, Harry playfully held onto a piece of paper as he leaned over to chat with one of the kids. Unfortunately for him, leaning over caused his receding hairline to be exposed. In fact, there was hardly any hairline to speak of, as the top of Harry's head had been reduced to wisps of hair. Even the reddish sides of his hair looked to be thinning, but they were comparatively healthy and full compared to his scalp. It looked as if Harry would be doing himself a favor by pulling out the clippers and committing to a full shave up top.

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The Sussexes also visited the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, and Harry once again spent time playing with a group of kids. He wore a green top for that occasion and was given a coverall-apron to protect his clothes while doing crafts. Once again, Harry's exceedingly balding head was unsafe from virtually every angle. Seeing his diminished follicles explains why there have been so many rumors about Harry getting a hair transplant.