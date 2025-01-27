The Rampant Prince Harry Hair Transplant Rumors, Explained
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has faced a ton of rumors about a hair transplant. Ever since he started sporting a noticeably thinner head of hair in the late 2010s, the question has been whether he would fall victim to male pattern baldness: a common hereditary condition that runs deep in Harry's royal family. Both his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, have experienced major hair loss.
Judging by his lineage (and the way the Duke of Sussex's hairline seemed to be inching backward throughout the 2010s), there's no doubt Harry had to know what was coming for him. While these balding rumors took up much of the conversation in the late '10s, they went in a whole new direction in the 2020s — that's when the hair on the crown of his head got noticeably thicker after Harry's bald spot made an appearance in his "Polo" documentary. As we all know, this typically isn't something that happens without a little extra help. One has to wonder: Did Harry actually get a hair transplant, and if he did, will it be enough to reverse his genetic male pattern baldness?
There's no telling what Prince Harry might have used to reverse signs of balding
While Prince Harry's hair loss has been a lot less obvious than his brother Prince William's, there's no doubt the Duke of Sussex is thinning all over the place — especially on the crown of his head and his hairline. With wealth like theirs, a hair transplant seems like a no-brainer. All it would take is a Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), which would give him a couple thousand grafts where it matters most. Still, it's hard to say for certain whether the controversial royal actually went through with the cosmetic procedure or has simply tried a ton of different cosmetic products with varying results.
Possible answers extend far beyond surgical solutions, too: Harry's hair improvements could be due to any number of temporary fixes (including thickening sprays, scalp micropigmentation, or even retouched media images). Who knows? Maybe he wanted to exhaust all the simple fixes before resorting to a full-fledged hair transplant. Either way, don't expect Harry to ever publicly comment on a hair transplant. It's not in the royal family's nature to be candid about such things, and it's probably not going to come up in any future memoirs or tell-all TV specials, either.