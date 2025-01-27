The Rampant Prince Harry Hair Transplant Rumors, Explained

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has faced a ton of rumors about a hair transplant. Ever since he started sporting a noticeably thinner head of hair in the late 2010s, the question has been whether he would fall victim to male pattern baldness: a common hereditary condition that runs deep in Harry's royal family. Both his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, have experienced major hair loss.

Judging by his lineage (and the way the Duke of Sussex's hairline seemed to be inching backward throughout the 2010s), there's no doubt Harry had to know what was coming for him. While these balding rumors took up much of the conversation in the late '10s, they went in a whole new direction in the 2020s — that's when the hair on the crown of his head got noticeably thicker after Harry's bald spot made an appearance in his "Polo" documentary. As we all know, this typically isn't something that happens without a little extra help. One has to wonder: Did Harry actually get a hair transplant, and if he did, will it be enough to reverse his genetic male pattern baldness?