Prince Harry Can't Hide His Balding Hair Any Longer (& We Suspect William Is Laughing)

Prince Harry had plenty to say about Prince William's hair — or lack thereof — in his controversial memoir, "Spare." The irony? Harry's own hair situation isn't exactly something to brag about, either. The two brothers, who had a tragic falling out after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, don't seem likely to reconcile anytime soon. And now, William's got a one-up on Harry, whose own hairline appears to be quickly retreating. Call that a bald-off!

Fans were quick to pick up on the pettiness in Harry's portrayal of his brother. In the memoir, he described a moment when he noticed William no longer looked much like Princess Diana and pointed out his thinning hair despite being only two years older. "I looked at Willy, really looked at him... I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time. With age," he penned. "My beloved brother, my arch nemesis, how had that happened?"

Harry tried to defend his remarks in an interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," insisting he didn't mean to shade William. "I don't see it as cutting at all," he said. "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply." But in his latest interview, it seems he's forgotten to check his own reflection, as his hair is thinning at an equally alarming rate.