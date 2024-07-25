Prince Harry Can't Hide His Balding Hair Any Longer (& We Suspect William Is Laughing)
Prince Harry had plenty to say about Prince William's hair — or lack thereof — in his controversial memoir, "Spare." The irony? Harry's own hair situation isn't exactly something to brag about, either. The two brothers, who had a tragic falling out after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, don't seem likely to reconcile anytime soon. And now, William's got a one-up on Harry, whose own hairline appears to be quickly retreating. Call that a bald-off!
Fans were quick to pick up on the pettiness in Harry's portrayal of his brother. In the memoir, he described a moment when he noticed William no longer looked much like Princess Diana and pointed out his thinning hair despite being only two years older. "I looked at Willy, really looked at him... I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time. With age," he penned. "My beloved brother, my arch nemesis, how had that happened?"
Harry tried to defend his remarks in an interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," insisting he didn't mean to shade William. "I don't see it as cutting at all," he said. "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply." But in his latest interview, it seems he's forgotten to check his own reflection, as his hair is thinning at an equally alarming rate.
Fans mock Prince Harry for his thinning hair
Prince Harry just can't catch a break from all the jabs about his thinning hair, which might bring a rare smile to Prince William's face instead of the usual "scowl" Harry claims he always gets. Fresh off his hair disaster at the 2024 ESPYs, Harry gave an exclusive interview to ITV News and fans were quick to jump on the irony of his digs at William's hair, given Harry himself is, quite literally, balding.
Some fans even speculate that he's resorted to spray-on hair, making the situation even more laughable. "I see he has his sprayed on hair again and why is the top of his head so flat?" one spectator on X wondered, with another saying, "The rug doesn't even look like real hair. William has dignity & looks great as he accepts his thinning hair. Harry just looks ridiculous as he attempts to hide the unhideable." Another savagely remarked, "One day he has hair, the next he doesn't. You never know what's real about this guy. And that's about the only thing of interest about him."
To be fair, both Prince William and Prince Harry have previously joked about their thinning crowns. However, an expert posited that Harry's balding is likely exacerbated by stress. "Harry's hair loss is categorically male pattern baldness so already thinning out due to his genes," hair restoration expert Spencer Stevenson told The Daily Star. "However, due to the high amount of stress he must've been through in recent years dealing with all the exposure surrounding him and his life, it will have definitely negatively impacted his hair."