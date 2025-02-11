Prince Harry's Tragic 2025 Invictus Games Hair Proves It's Time To Rock William's Bald 'Do
At the 2025 Invictus Games, Prince Harry's baldness keeps distracting people from his loving displays with Meghan Markle. A pair of photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting in a suite watching the Games was shared on X, formerly Twitter. In one pic, Meghan is leaning on her husband's shoulder, and in the other, the couple is sharing a kiss on the lips. However, a trove of X commenters were more focused on Harry's vanishing hair on the top of his head than the couple's relationship status. "And everyone thought meghan didn't get the bald one," one user joked in reference to Prince William's bald head.
In addition to making bald jabs, several netizens wondered if Harry would opt for hair transplants. "If he loves her enough he will go to turkey for her," a user who retweeted the photos wrote — Turkey being a well-known country for performing the follicle transfer procedure. Some believed that Harry's hair was beyond repair. "Nah it's over for him, that kind of balding will never have enough donor grafts for," one person replied. Others noted that he didn't necessarily have to undergo a transplant, but drastic measures were needed, such as following in his brother's footsteps. "Prince Harry it's either time to shave it off or buy a plane ticket to Turkey my man," one commenter chided.
Harry has acknowledged his losing battle with hair loss. In April 2022, he appeared on Dutch TV to promote the Invictus Games and joked about balding with athlete Bart van der Burg. "I'm already ... I'm doomed," Harry said about his disappearing hair. Despite that admittance, some critics believe Harry has gone to extreme lengths to put off the fully bald look embraced by his brother.
Why people think Prince Harry's baldness is karma
Some people believe that Prince William must be laughing over Prince Harry's balding hair. In his book "Spare," which was published in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex fires unnecessary shots at his brother's hairline. Recalling a confrontation the two had, Harry attempts to describe how his brother had physically changed, remarking on his "alarming baldness." Harry defended the comment when appearing on "60 Minutes" to promote the release of his memoir. "I don't see it as cutting at all," he told Anderson Cooper at the time.
Later that year, Harry came under fire for not accepting his balding hair as gracefully as William has. In August 2023, Harry's profile photo on the BetterUp website showed him with much fuller hair. It appeared that the business picture had been doctored, and a side-by-side of it and how Harry's hair looked candidly was posted on X, where he was mercilessly roasted. "His brother accepted his hair loss with dignity, despite his brother's jokes at his expense," tweeted the royal commentator who shared the images. "Harry now looks like the fool, again, for refusing to accept that he's not 25 anymore and needs a different haircut." Royalists have not forgotten what was written about Williams' hairline. "Karma came and visited Harry. He earned that," an X user added. Another person joked that the photoshopped photo from BetterUp had "been 'markled.'"
As demonstrated by his appearance at the Invictus Games, photoshop is not going not going to cut it for Harry for in-person events. It may be time to accept his fate and fetch a pair of clippers.