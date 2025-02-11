Prince Harry's Tragic 2025 Invictus Games Hair Proves It's Time To Rock William's Bald 'Do

At the 2025 Invictus Games, Prince Harry's baldness keeps distracting people from his loving displays with Meghan Markle. A pair of photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting in a suite watching the Games was shared on X, formerly Twitter. In one pic, Meghan is leaning on her husband's shoulder, and in the other, the couple is sharing a kiss on the lips. However, a trove of X commenters were more focused on Harry's vanishing hair on the top of his head than the couple's relationship status. "And everyone thought meghan didn't get the bald one," one user joked in reference to Prince William's bald head.

In addition to making bald jabs, several netizens wondered if Harry would opt for hair transplants. "If he loves her enough he will go to turkey for her," a user who retweeted the photos wrote — Turkey being a well-known country for performing the follicle transfer procedure. Some believed that Harry's hair was beyond repair. "Nah it's over for him, that kind of balding will never have enough donor grafts for," one person replied. Others noted that he didn't necessarily have to undergo a transplant, but drastic measures were needed, such as following in his brother's footsteps. "Prince Harry it's either time to shave it off or buy a plane ticket to Turkey my man," one commenter chided.

Harry has acknowledged his losing battle with hair loss. In April 2022, he appeared on Dutch TV to promote the Invictus Games and joked about balding with athlete Bart van der Burg. "I'm already ... I'm doomed," Harry said about his disappearing hair. Despite that admittance, some critics believe Harry has gone to extreme lengths to put off the fully bald look embraced by his brother.