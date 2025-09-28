Meghan Markle's Accidental Jab At Prince Harry's Baldness Is A Mistake She'll Never Shake

Prince Harry and Prince William's long-standing feud may suggest their differences speak louder than their similarities, but they have one big thing in common: they're losing their hair, and fast. It's unclear how Princess Catherine feels about her husband William's brutal hair transformation, though the Prince of Wales openly jokes about it. Meghan Markle, however, seems to have feelings about hair loss, or at least that's what social media thinks. They saw proof of it in her Instagram post celebrating Harry's 41st birthday on September 15, 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a picture of Harry in uniform from his military service, which he concluded in 2015 at age 30. In the Instagram post, Harry sported messy hair and a facial expression denoting confusion. It wasn't the most flattering picture we've seen of him. Netizens noticed that, too. "A 10 yr old photo taken before they even met? With an expression on his face like he's about to weep? I swear to God she's trolling him," one X account shared.

Users on X pontificated that Meghan chose the photo purely because he had a full head of hair in it. "She only used it because he's got HAIR," one user wrote, with others in agreement. Some eagle-eyed users even attempted to offer proof of this theory. "I've noticed she rarely posts pics of Harry without a hat, or it's old pics before he got really bald, or it's an angle where you can't see his bald patch lol... she's embarrassed," one user wrote. Meghan's feed gives us clues about how she really feels.