Meghan Markle's Accidental Jab At Prince Harry's Baldness Is A Mistake She'll Never Shake
Prince Harry and Prince William's long-standing feud may suggest their differences speak louder than their similarities, but they have one big thing in common: they're losing their hair, and fast. It's unclear how Princess Catherine feels about her husband William's brutal hair transformation, though the Prince of Wales openly jokes about it. Meghan Markle, however, seems to have feelings about hair loss, or at least that's what social media thinks. They saw proof of it in her Instagram post celebrating Harry's 41st birthday on September 15, 2025.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a picture of Harry in uniform from his military service, which he concluded in 2015 at age 30. In the Instagram post, Harry sported messy hair and a facial expression denoting confusion. It wasn't the most flattering picture we've seen of him. Netizens noticed that, too. "A 10 yr old photo taken before they even met? With an expression on his face like he's about to weep? I swear to God she's trolling him," one X account shared.
Users on X pontificated that Meghan chose the photo purely because he had a full head of hair in it. "She only used it because he's got HAIR," one user wrote, with others in agreement. Some eagle-eyed users even attempted to offer proof of this theory. "I've noticed she rarely posts pics of Harry without a hat, or it's old pics before he got really bald, or it's an angle where you can't see his bald patch lol... she's embarrassed," one user wrote. Meghan's feed gives us clues about how she really feels.
Prince Harry isn't hairy in Meghan Markle's Instagram
Users on X may not be far off in their hypothesizing. Most of Meghan Markle's social media posts about Prince Harry don't really feature his hair (or the lack thereof). On August 22, 2025, she shared a video on Instagram of Harry surfing at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch. In addition to being barely visible, he also wore a hat. On July 4, 2025, she celebrated the anniversary of their second date by posting a selfie that shows the Duke of Sussex tilting his chin back, blocking the top of his head off. In a June 2025 post, Meghan shared a clip of them enjoying family time at Disneyland. Once again, Harry had a hat on.
In Meghan's defense, her Father's Day tribute on Instagram that same month did feature Harry's bald spot pretty prominently, though that's about the only example we found. If suspicions are true, his thinning hairline isn't just a problem in her view. Rumors have it that Harry has had a hair transplant, suggesting he's self-conscious about his baldness and probably cares more than Meghan.
Harry's hair has looked thicker at times, but not consistently. That has led some experts to speculate that he likely went a different route. "In my opinion, Harry has likely had a non-surgical treatment, which made his hair appear more restored and fuller," hair specialist Jay Dharamshi told Hello! in 2023, suggesting Harry may have gotten PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) hair restoration, which injects the person's platelets into the scalp, or hair mesotherapy, which relies on injections of vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. If Harry's head happens to become suddenly hirsute, we'll likely find out about it on Meghan's Insta.