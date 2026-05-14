Sarah Ferguson's 'Freebie-Grabbing Nature' Bothered Aides, New Book Claims

Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew decades before the disgraced royal's ties to convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein tarnished The Firm's name, but that doesn't mean that she's emerged scandal free. A new book focusing on the former Duchess of York's ex-husband's downfall set aside a little space to detail Sarah Ferguson's shady side, particularly when it comes to money. According to Andrew Lownie, who penned "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," Ferguson's penny-pinching ways really annoyed her staff.

"Sarah rarely paid for anything, expecting to be given products for free or be entertained by friends," Lownie claimed (via Hello! magazine). "She 'borrowed' security from some of her rich acquaintances. She was lent couture and didn't always return it, or she ordered garments and often didn't end up paying for them." The author even alleged that the duchess relied on her staffers to pay for things with their personal credit cards.

It's unclear if they were ever reimbursed. He also claimed that she leaned on her daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — to supplement her lifestyle. "Sarah herself drew on Beatrice's credit card constantly and paid one psychic in cigarettes," Lownie disclosed. This isn't the first time her financial habits have been blasted either.