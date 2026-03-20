Shady Things About Sarah Ferguson We Can No Longer Ignore

We all now know that the former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was hugely unpopular with the royal staff tasked with catering to his every whim. But you might not be aware that his ex-wife wasn't exactly a favorite behind the scenes, either. Indeed, according to several people in the know, Sarah Ferguson appeared to let her privilege go to her head.

Best known as Princess Diana's personal butler, Paul Burrell recalled in his book, "The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana," an incident in which Ferguson refused to comply with normal protocol. "When the men were out stalking, the ladies would meet them on the hills for a picnic lunch," Burrell wrote. "A page would enquire in advance what people wanted to eat and compile a list." For some reason, however, Ferguson didn't play ball, to the exasperation of one staff member who barked, "What does that red-haired mare want for lunch?" This outburst occurred in front of the ladies, as well as Queen Elizabeth II.

The fact that the individual in question wasn't reprimanded suggests that the then-Duchess of York was nowhere near as popular as her Princess of Wales sister-in-law. "Fergie was a newcomer and she had to earn the trust of the staff," Burrell added. "She was far too familiar for her own good." Here's a closer look at Sarah Ferguson's royal life throughout the years.