Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Gave A Major Hint She's Totally Broke

Sarah Ferguson may still be the Duchess of York, but her net worth is anything but royal. Ferguson, whose strange relationship with Prince Andrew made her a household name worldwide, hasn't been a member of the British royal family since her 1996 divorce — even though she retained her title. But having a title hasn't guaranteed financial stability. Even though she remained a public figure, Fergie has had to hustle to make ends meet ever since. And her newest diaper venture suggests things haven't been easy for the former royal.

While Princess Diana received millions in her divorce from then-Prince Charles, Ferguson walked away with pocket change by comparison. The discrepancy was not lost on her. In a 2010 recording, she told an undercover tabloid reporter that she got nothing in her divorce settlement. That's not exactly true. Ferguson received the equivalent of about £500,000 to purchase a house and another £350,000 in cash, The Telegraph reported. While not "zero," as she claimed, Ferguson's settlement really is peanuts by royal standards.

To make matters worse, she made a series of business decisions that left her in a dire financial situation. Her desperation reached extreme heights in 2010, when she offered the undercover News of the World reporter, posing as a businessman, access to Andrew for £500,000. "I have the biggest heart and the biggest of everything. But I have zero money. I have nothing," she told him, according to the Daily Mail). The fact that she is now selling diapers is probably not a great sign for her financial health.