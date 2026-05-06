Harry's Reported 'Demands' For Meghan's Potential UK Visit Are Reopening Old Wounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may be making a trip to the U.K. this summer. It was reported in January that it is anticipated the prince will head to England in July for an Invictus Games event, but that Meghan's presence hinges on whether or not she is granted taxpayer-funded security. If Meghan does go, it will be her first trip to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. And if she does head back to England, her husband reportedly has a few requests. "The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged," a source told InTouch recently.

Apparently, the Duke of Sussex is worried about difficulties from the past resurfacing, prompting him to proactively jump to his wife's defense. "He says all he's asking is that she's treated with basic respect and not cast as the villain before anything's even happened," the insider said. Overall, it seems to be a difficult balancing act for Harry. "He's trying to keep his father [King Charles III] on side while also protecting his wife," the source added.

In April, Harry and Meghan visited Australia, where the prince's bald spot was the focus of attention. It was their first trip to the country since stepping away from the royals, and The Sun reported that it was a sort of test run for the pair before taking the plunge and going back to the U.K. together. Harry appears to want to quell any talks about his wife being difficult to get along with. Sources speaking to The Times claimed that royal staff members had dubbed Meghan "the Duchess of Difficult," per a 2025 report. "She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult," a staffer told the publication. Besides the chatter of unflattering nicknames, there had been other signs that Meghan was still fuming over the royal fallout.