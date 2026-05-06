Harry's Reported 'Demands' For Meghan's Potential UK Visit Are Reopening Old Wounds
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may be making a trip to the U.K. this summer. It was reported in January that it is anticipated the prince will head to England in July for an Invictus Games event, but that Meghan's presence hinges on whether or not she is granted taxpayer-funded security. If Meghan does go, it will be her first trip to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. And if she does head back to England, her husband reportedly has a few requests. "The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged," a source told InTouch recently.
Apparently, the Duke of Sussex is worried about difficulties from the past resurfacing, prompting him to proactively jump to his wife's defense. "He says all he's asking is that she's treated with basic respect and not cast as the villain before anything's even happened," the insider said. Overall, it seems to be a difficult balancing act for Harry. "He's trying to keep his father [King Charles III] on side while also protecting his wife," the source added.
In April, Harry and Meghan visited Australia, where the prince's bald spot was the focus of attention. It was their first trip to the country since stepping away from the royals, and The Sun reported that it was a sort of test run for the pair before taking the plunge and going back to the U.K. together. Harry appears to want to quell any talks about his wife being difficult to get along with. Sources speaking to The Times claimed that royal staff members had dubbed Meghan "the Duchess of Difficult," per a 2025 report. "She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult," a staffer told the publication. Besides the chatter of unflattering nicknames, there had been other signs that Meghan was still fuming over the royal fallout.
The offensive conversation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby
When King Charles III had his coronation ceremony in April 2023, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was noticeably absent. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dutifully flew across the pond to support his father, but Meghan decided to stay at home for Prince Archie's birthday. At the time, a rep for the couple denied Meghan skipped the coronation due to any tension. "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," they said, per NBC News.
The "conversations" that rep referred to came to light as one of the bombshell revelations from Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. During the "Oprah with Meghan and Harry" broadcast on CBS, the former royal couple said there was talk within the royals about Archie's skin color. "[There were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told Winfrey, per People. Both Harry and Meg refused to name the person behind the inflammatory comments. "That conversation I'm never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," Harry told Winfrey.
Bringing the royal drama to light brought backlash on Harry and Meghan. Some believed that played a part in the former "Suits" actor not visiting the U.K. for so many years. Harry returned to the U.K. in April 2024 as part of a service for his upcoming Invictus Games. Many were surprised at the time to find out that Meghan decided not to partake in the visit. Royal correspondent Charlotte Griffiths believed the one-time actor was not welcome. "[Meghan] knows she'll get booed and get a bad reception," Griffiths told GB News.