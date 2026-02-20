Charles & Camilla's Behavior After Andrew's Arrest Is Pathetically Out Of Touch
News of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein swept headlines across the globe on February 19, but there were two people who appeared rather unbothered by the shocking developments. A few hours after police detained his younger brother at his residence at Sandringham, King Charles III attended a show at London Fashion Week. Seated in the front row, he looked like he had no care in the world. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla met with former editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour at Clarence House to talk about British fashion.
The last time a member of the British royal family was arrested was at the end of the English Civil War in the 17th century, making Andrew's arrest a development of historical proportions. But while Britons faced this unprecedented crisis, their monarchs acted like nothing out of the ordinary was happening. The public didn't let it slide. When the royal family shared Charles and Camilla's fashion adventures on its socials, people had a lot to say. "Anything else of note happen in the royal family today?" an Instagram user sarcastically asked under the post featuring Charles at the fashion show.
People were equally bothered by the post featuring Camilla and Wintour. "OMG are you guys really doing this? Lets talk about the King's brother," another user commented. Charles and Camilla may want to give the public a sense of normalcy, but many didn't see it that way. "Absolutely out of touch," a netizen wrote on X. Before the fashion events, Charles gave a little insight into what behavior we might expect from him.
King Charles III released a statement about Andrew
Formerly known as Prince Andrew before being stripped of his royal titles in October 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of misconduct in public office for allegedly revealing confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein when the former royal was trade envoy for the U.K. Before he set out to London Fashion Week, King Charles III released a short statement emphasizing his support for due process. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," Charles said in the statement.
While some lauded Charles for staying level-headed and reassuring for the sake of British people, others thought it made light of a very serious situation. "The royal family really mastered the art of saying absolutely nothing in the most eloquent way possible," a netizen argued on X. Others defended that Charles' words come off as hypocritical given that Andrew's links to the disgraced American financier and child sex offender date back more than 10 years.
"Years of quiet containment, and now it's 'deepest concern' and 'let the law take its course.' The public might have appreciated that energy a decade ago," another X user wrote. In his statement, the king added he would not comment further and stated the royal family would carry on with their duties, which is consistent with his and Camilla's engagements at fashion week. If the former Prince Andrew is found guilty, we're sure Charles will have to adopt a very different attitude.