Charles & Camilla's Behavior After Andrew's Arrest Is Pathetically Out Of Touch

News of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein swept headlines across the globe on February 19, but there were two people who appeared rather unbothered by the shocking developments. A few hours after police detained his younger brother at his residence at Sandringham, King Charles III attended a show at London Fashion Week. Seated in the front row, he looked like he had no care in the world. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla met with former editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour at Clarence House to talk about British fashion.

The last time a member of the British royal family was arrested was at the end of the English Civil War in the 17th century, making Andrew's arrest a development of historical proportions. But while Britons faced this unprecedented crisis, their monarchs acted like nothing out of the ordinary was happening. The public didn't let it slide. When the royal family shared Charles and Camilla's fashion adventures on its socials, people had a lot to say. "Anything else of note happen in the royal family today?" an Instagram user sarcastically asked under the post featuring Charles at the fashion show.

People were equally bothered by the post featuring Camilla and Wintour. "OMG are you guys really doing this? Lets talk about the King's brother," another user commented. Charles and Camilla may want to give the public a sense of normalcy, but many didn't see it that way. "Absolutely out of touch," a netizen wrote on X. Before the fashion events, Charles gave a little insight into what behavior we might expect from him.