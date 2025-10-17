Prince Andrew's Stripped Royal Title Slams The Last Nail Into The Coffin Of His Reputation
Prince Andrew's history with Jeffrey Epstein caught up to him and led to him being unable to use his title by the royal family. On the heels of numerous accusations and scandals, Andrew sat down with King Charles III, and it was decided that he would no longer use the title of Duke of York. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said in a statement on October 17, 2025. He also said, "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," and he once again denied all the accusations.
Previously it was thought Andrew wouldn't lose his title, since not King Charles but Parliament can take steps to officially strip Andrew of his dukedom. However, Andrew and his family reportedly have come to the decision together for him to let go of the title without the government needing to intervene. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also stop using her Duchess of York title. However, the pair will keep living in Windsor's Royal Lodge mansion, for which Andrew has a private lease.
Queen Elizabeth II previously stripped Andrew of a title
Per CNN, a royal insider also claimed that Prince Andrew won't be a part of his family's annual Christmas tradition anymore, where the royals gather at Sandringham for the holidays. The shady side of Prince Andrew had made headlines for years before losing his title as Duke of York, and that wasn't even in the first time the royal family took action against him. In January 2022, his mother Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his military titles, and he also lost the use of being His Royal Highness. He did retain the title as Duke of York however.
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the royal family's official website. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," they added, referring to his lawsuit and sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).