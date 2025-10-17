Prince Andrew's Stripped Royal Title Slams The Last Nail Into The Coffin Of His Reputation

Prince Andrew's history with Jeffrey Epstein caught up to him and led to him being unable to use his title by the royal family. On the heels of numerous accusations and scandals, Andrew sat down with King Charles III, and it was decided that he would no longer use the title of Duke of York. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said in a statement on October 17, 2025. He also said, "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," and he once again denied all the accusations.

Previously it was thought Andrew wouldn't lose his title, since not King Charles but Parliament can take steps to officially strip Andrew of his dukedom. However, Andrew and his family reportedly have come to the decision together for him to let go of the title without the government needing to intervene. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also stop using her Duchess of York title. However, the pair will keep living in Windsor's Royal Lodge mansion, for which Andrew has a private lease.