Why Prince Andrew Likely Won't Lose His Title Over His Epstein Connection

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew is one of the members of the British royal family who is rarely talked about in the public arena, but in 2015, he found himself thrust in the middle of what would be a years-long media circus due to his once-covert connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This association marked the beginning of his public downfall, yet Prince Andrew still retains his royal title.

In January 2015, a woman named Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) alleged that when she was underage, Epstein coerced her into having sexual encounters with various high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew. In response, Buckingham Palace issued a firm denial: "The allegations made are false and without any foundation" (via AP News). Four years later, the Duke of York attempted to clear his name in an appearance on BBC, where he claimed that he didn't remember meeting Giuffre and cited a visit to Pizza Express with her daughter Beatrice as an alibi. His reason for remembering this? "Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do," he said.

This interview was widely criticized and inflicted significant harm on the royal family's public image, ultimately prompting Prince Andrew to withdraw from his royal responsibilities. With his association with Epstein continuing to stain his and his family's reputation, many wonder why he has yet to be stripped of his royal titles. As it turns out, revoking titles is complex and reportedly out of King Charles III's jurisdiction.