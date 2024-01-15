Why Prince Andrew Likely Won't Lose His Title Over His Epstein Connection
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Prince Andrew is one of the members of the British royal family who is rarely talked about in the public arena, but in 2015, he found himself thrust in the middle of what would be a years-long media circus due to his once-covert connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This association marked the beginning of his public downfall, yet Prince Andrew still retains his royal title.
In January 2015, a woman named Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) alleged that when she was underage, Epstein coerced her into having sexual encounters with various high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew. In response, Buckingham Palace issued a firm denial: "The allegations made are false and without any foundation" (via AP News). Four years later, the Duke of York attempted to clear his name in an appearance on BBC, where he claimed that he didn't remember meeting Giuffre and cited a visit to Pizza Express with her daughter Beatrice as an alibi. His reason for remembering this? "Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do," he said.
This interview was widely criticized and inflicted significant harm on the royal family's public image, ultimately prompting Prince Andrew to withdraw from his royal responsibilities. With his association with Epstein continuing to stain his and his family's reputation, many wonder why he has yet to be stripped of his royal titles. As it turns out, revoking titles is complex and reportedly out of King Charles III's jurisdiction.
King Charles lacks the authority to revoke royal titles
King Charles III, much like Queen Elizabeth II before him, finds himself unable to relinquish Prince Andrew's royal titles, as this authority lies beyond the monarchy. As clarified by the royal blog Gert's Royals in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the U.K. government has the final say when it comes to titles.
"As far as removing Prince Andrew's title, King Charles does not have the power to do that. Parliament can remove titles," the post read. However, doing so will prove to be a challenge at this time, considering that Prince Andrew has yet to be charged or convicted of any crimes. "In the eyes of the U.K. government, he is innocent," the statement added. And if Prince Andrew does receive a conviction, Gert's Royals noted that it's the government's judicial arm that will "determine if someone is guilty" and that "other branches can act on that decision," which could then result in the loss of his titles.
However, despite his inability to strip his brother of his titles, King Charles is reportedly adamant that Prince Andrew shouldn't ever continue with his royal responsibilities. "The King is absolutely resolute that there can be no return to public duties for the Duke of York," a source told The Mirror. "He has always been clear that the Duke is a much-loved member of the family, but that does not mean there will be a change in tack when it comes to his royal status."
Prince Andrew did lose his military titles and the HRH honorific
Prince Andrew has managed to hold onto his royal titles, but the military titles and the privilege to use "His Royal Highness" (HRH) have been taken away from him. This decision was made by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. "With the queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement (via Reuters). "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen." However, it's unclear whether he still receives the $27,000 pension he receives yearly from the British Navy or the $342,000 income he was getting annually for his royal tasks.
Despite these major changes, Prince Andrew is likely to remain at the Royal Lodge, his official residence, which is reportedly under a 75-year lease since 2003. "Andrew is going nowhere," an insider shared with The Mirror. "The King can't force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).