Sarah Ferguson's Cosmetic Surgery Is So Obvious In Before & After Pics
Sarah Ferguson doesn't shy away from discussing cosmetic procedures. The former Duchess of York has admitted to a non-invasive thread lift, a laser facelift, Botox, and organic fillers in her attempts to counteract sun damage and the effects of aging. And the results of those treatments are obvious. Ferguson started using Botox many years ago, but she eventually stopped. "I really don't like the frozen look," she told the Daily Mail in 2019. "I'm so animated and I like to be myself."
Instead, Ferguson began mesotherapy in 2013, which consists of injections of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. She also got organic fillers, injections that boost natural collagen production. A year later, she had a thread lift, a non-surgical procedure that relies on absorbable sutures to tug at the skin with results lasting about two years. "It's like garden trellising for [sweet] peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up," Ferguson gushed.
The difference in Ferguson's skin can be seen in the two pictures above. The one on the left from 2012 shows a lot more visible wrinkles and sagging skin. The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, actually looks younger in the picture on the right, from 2015. Her forehead is visibly smoother, as is the skin around her eyes and mouth. Yet, she looks natural enough to indicate that she hadn't gone under the knife. But that's not to say she's against plastic surgery.
Sarah Ferguson considered getting a surgical facelift
Sarah Ferguson isn't afraid to talk about her desire to improve her skin. Now in her 60s, the former royal can see the effects of a childhood lived without sun protection. "When I was little, my mother thought Nivea moisturiser was sunscreen. Of course it wasn't. So that's where the damage began," Ferguson told the Daily Mail. She learned her lesson eventually and now stays out of the sun as much as possible.
But it was too late. "I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child," she said. She knows that her fair skin suffered, but other people think she might not. "Four people have come up to me and said, 'It's time for a facelift,'" she told the Independent in 2023. She was actually considering it. In the past, the thought of a facelift never crossed her mind because she associated them with the overly taut look from the early years of the procedure. "But nowadays with... all these different things, maybe there's a new way," she said.
Ferguson didn't go through with it, though. But she reportedly wants to, especially amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's downfall. "She believes that returning to the public eye, looking revitalized, will help new opportunities come her way," a source told Radar, sharing that Ferguson's considering a face and neck lift, liposuction, and breast lift. However, Ferguson's reported financial troubles may get in the way. "She's genuinely uneasy about how to maintain the life she's accustomed to," another insider added.