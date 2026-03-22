Sarah Ferguson's Cosmetic Surgery Is So Obvious In Before & After Pics

Sarah Ferguson doesn't shy away from discussing cosmetic procedures. The former Duchess of York has admitted to a non-invasive thread lift, a laser facelift, Botox, and organic fillers in her attempts to counteract sun damage and the effects of aging. And the results of those treatments are obvious. Ferguson started using Botox many years ago, but she eventually stopped. "I really don't like the frozen look," she told the Daily Mail in 2019. "I'm so animated and I like to be myself."

Instead, Ferguson began mesotherapy in 2013, which consists of injections of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. She also got organic fillers, injections that boost natural collagen production. A year later, she had a thread lift, a non-surgical procedure that relies on absorbable sutures to tug at the skin with results lasting about two years. "It's like garden trellising for [sweet] peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up," Ferguson gushed.

Justin Goff Photos & Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

The difference in Ferguson's skin can be seen in the two pictures above. The one on the left from 2012 shows a lot more visible wrinkles and sagging skin. The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, actually looks younger in the picture on the right, from 2015. Her forehead is visibly smoother, as is the skin around her eyes and mouth. Yet, she looks natural enough to indicate that she hadn't gone under the knife. But that's not to say she's against plastic surgery.