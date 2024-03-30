The Cosmetic Procedures Sarah Ferguson Admits To Getting

When it comes to the royal family, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to speak about cosmetic procedures. However, Sarah Ferguson has always been a fairly open book. As such, it's not exactly surprising that back in 2019, she revealed she'd had several tweaks over the years.

That the Duchess of York has had work done may come as a surprise to some. After all, even though it was widely speculated that Ferguson had a makeover in 2021, her face certainly looks very natural. However, when she and her go-to aesthetic doctor, Dr. Gabriela Mercik, spoke to Daily Mail, they shared that that was by design. Ferguson explained that she preferred to look animated, yet fresh. Mercik, meanwhile, pointed out that she wasn't a fan of seeing unnaturally taut faces. It's worth noting that Mercik has a reputation for more natural-looking work. In fact, Tatler's profile on the doctor mentions that she's known to dissuade patients from going under the knife by offering effective alternatives.

In light of that, it only makes sense that where Ferguson has had some tweaks, they've been non-surgical. And, as she and Mercik revealed to Daily Mail, many of the more intense procedures she's done have been replaced by more natural, less-invasive options as they've become available.