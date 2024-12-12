The Sad Reality Of Prince Andrew's Life Today As A Disgraced Royal
There was a time when Prince Andrew was this close to the British throne. As second in line, his future seemed secure — until his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, came along, had their own families, and bumped him far down the royal hierarchy. Even so, Andrew managed to be a well-respected member of the royal family, a key player in the Firm's inner circle — until he wasn't. These days, he's barely a blip on the royal radar, and the chances of him clawing his way back are slimmer than ever.
While Andrew never came close to outworking his sister, Princess Anne, who is reportedly the hardest-working royal, he did have his moment. Back in 2018, he racked up a whopping 394 engagements — even outpacing Prince William. But now, he's lucky to get a plus-one on the invite list. His connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, coupled with allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, ensured his fall from grace. But over the years, Andrew has denied it all, including famously claiming in his disastrous 2019 BBC interview, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened." Sure, Andrew — whatever helps you sleep at night!
Virginia Giuffre, his accuser, eventually settled her lawsuit against him, but the damage to Andrew's reputation was done. He stepped back from royal duties in 2019, never to return, and in 2022, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his royal and military titles, forcing him to almost fully retreat from public life. And now, under his brother, King Charles's reign, things have gone progressively worse. He may not lose his royal title, but he has reportedly been financially cut off and might also lose his Windsor home.
King Charles has stopped bankrolling Prince Andrew and may even kick him out of his home
Prince Andrew's days as a working royal are long gone, and it seems his current reality is anything but glamorous. A source told The Sun that Andrew spends his days holed up in the Royal Lodge, "watching TV in a dark room" and only venturing out for his one hobby. "He goes riding every day from the royal mews at Windsor castle and that hobby is helping him get out and about albeit in a small way," they said. With his attempts to clear his name behind him, Andrew is now reportedly focused on improving his mental health — but his days in the Royal Lodge might be numbered.
King Charles has reportedly pulled the financial plug on his brother, cutting off Andrew's £1 million (approximately $1.27 million) annual allowance and ceasing payments for his security team. The problem? Maintaining the sprawling Royal Lodge doesn't come cheap, and Andrew's refusal to downsize to Frogmore Cottage — the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — isn't helping matters. While he insists he can cover the costs, insiders believe it's only a matter of time before he's forced to pack up. "If he can find the money, then that is up to him, but if not, he will find that the King does not have unlimited patience," a source told the Daily Mail.
Andrew shouldn't make the king wait too long, though. King Charles' patience seems to be running out. "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News. "King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been."