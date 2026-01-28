The Truth About Meghan & Harry's Instagram Pic Drama Proves How Desperate They Really Are
Kim Kardashian explained the backlash over the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Instagram photos drama. The photos in question were taken at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November 2025. It was a celebrity-packed, James Bond-themed event held at Jeff Bezos' mansion. Afterward, both the SKIMS CEO and her mom posted pics from the party alongside the Sussexes. One photo showed Kardashian posing in a purple dress and standing next to Meghan, who wore an elegant wrap-style black dress that was in line with the party's theme, and Harry was spotted in the background. Another snap showed Meghan grabbing Jenner's shoulder while Harry was dancing in front of the Kardashian matriarch. Shortly after posting the images to social media, they were scrubbed from the Kardashian clan's posts.
Appearing on an episode of "Khloé In Wonder Land," Kardashian explained the pic posting fiasco. "We were told that it was totally cool to post," she explained to her sister, adding that both she and Jenner opted not to include the "craziest" pictures of the Sussexes. The truth was that even though Meghan and Harry had left royal life, they still felt beholden to following royal protocol. "And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party," Kardashian added.
Kim thought that Meghan and Harry overreacted, since the seemingly harmless pictures were already uploaded for her millions of followers to see. The Sussexes seemed terrified of getting blowback for partying on Remembrance Day. "It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be," Kardashian said. According to reports, the Kardashians were unhappy with how Meghan and Harry handled the entire situation.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly ticked off Kris Jenner
The fallout from the Instagram pic mini-scandal reportedly had an impact on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the Kardashians. Shortly after the pics were deleted, and everyone was buzzing over the deletion, celebrity gossip writer Rob Shuter reported on his Substack in November 2025 how Harry and Meghan approached Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner about removing the images. "They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off," a source told Shuter. It all came down to the Sussexes having the final say over their public image. "They've built their brand on control, and they weren't about to let a Kardashian post ruin that," the insider added. Apparently, Jenner was not thrilled with the post-party demands made by the former royal couple. "She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list," a source said.
Later, the Sussexes and Kardashians played the blame game. On his The Royalist Substack, reporter Tom Sykes claimed that photo consent forms were given to everyone in attendance at Jenner's 70th birthday. He reported that Harry and Meghan checked "no" on their form. The plot (or tea) thickened, however, when a source told People afterwards that this was untrue. "There were no consent forms," the insider said.
Around the same time that those reports were published, a source told celebrity blog DeuxMoi that the pics were taken down because Meghan was not wearing a red Remembrance Day poppy at the event — Harry, however, dutifully wore his. Whether it was the missing poppy or not wanting to be seen partying around the somber day, it's clear that Harry and Meghan are still worried about royal protocol.