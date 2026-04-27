9 Times Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Laid The Cringe On Thick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to bad press. Controversy follows the couple wherever they go, making it almost impossible to escape criticism from both the media and online users. Their falling out with the British royal family was highly publicized and closely scrutinized. Speculation is still rampant regarding what truly happened behind closed doors in one of the biggest family dramas of the 21st century. Many are quick to point fingers at Meghan for driving a wedge between Harry and his biological, royal family. With internet sleuths eager to pinpoint where things went so wrong, the shady side of Meghan has become a popular conversation starter.

Harry and Meghan's cringey reputation has only grown over the years after a flurry of awkward public appearances, negative receptions, and attention-grabbing moments. They have been frequently mocked for their constant cries for privacy despite doing everything they can for attention. For a couple who willingly left Britain to get out of the public eye, they still somehow always end up caught in the spotlight, and usually for bad reason. From denied brand deals to being publicly booed on the jumbotron, this couple has faced adversity time and time again. While there is a long list of famous people Meghan has had awkward moments with, the couple has also shared plenty of cringeworthy moments together worth talking about.