9 Times Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Laid The Cringe On Thick
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to bad press. Controversy follows the couple wherever they go, making it almost impossible to escape criticism from both the media and online users. Their falling out with the British royal family was highly publicized and closely scrutinized. Speculation is still rampant regarding what truly happened behind closed doors in one of the biggest family dramas of the 21st century. Many are quick to point fingers at Meghan for driving a wedge between Harry and his biological, royal family. With internet sleuths eager to pinpoint where things went so wrong, the shady side of Meghan has become a popular conversation starter.
Harry and Meghan's cringey reputation has only grown over the years after a flurry of awkward public appearances, negative receptions, and attention-grabbing moments. They have been frequently mocked for their constant cries for privacy despite doing everything they can for attention. For a couple who willingly left Britain to get out of the public eye, they still somehow always end up caught in the spotlight, and usually for bad reason. From denied brand deals to being publicly booed on the jumbotron, this couple has faced adversity time and time again. While there is a long list of famous people Meghan has had awkward moments with, the couple has also shared plenty of cringeworthy moments together worth talking about.
They gave a cringy dance performance in the hospital
On June 4, 2025, Meghan Markle shared an Instagram video of her and Prince Harry dancing around a hospital room while she was pregnant with their daughter, Princess Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California. The couple showed off their painfully cringe dance moves to an overly autotuned song about being pregnant.
The video, which was hard on both the eyes and ears, garnered online criticism and sparked speculation that Markle's baby bump looked fake. "I don't know, what's stranger. The belly or his dance," one YouTube user wrote.
Meghan Markle gave curtsy cringe more than once
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's image was never the same after the Oprah interview. One of the most cringeworthy portions of the infamous interview was when Meghan revealed she did not know she had to curtsy for the queen and was surprised when her husband explained this basic royal etiquette that even the average person knows. This comes up again in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, where she seemingly makes fun of curtsying by dramatically reenacting it, to Harry's dismay.
The Royal Family handed Meghan Markle everything people spend lifetimes chasing... global fame, instant platform, recognition at a level most can't even dream of. And what did she do with it? Markled herself.
No grace, no respect for the institution that elevated her, no humility... pic.twitter.com/3t3TWEorqK
— Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) April 13, 2026
"She was mocking the late queen," one X user accused. Prince Harry added to the cringeworthy moment by watching her uncomfortably. "And Harry sat right next to her mocking the very family, institution and nation that Harry is now desperate to return to," another user said.
Meghan Markle tried to steal the mic at Kevin Costner's charity event
In September 2023, Meghan Markle had an embarrassing onstage moment beside husband Prince Harry during Kevin Costner's One805 Live! charity event for local first responders in Santa Barbara, California.
After the couple walked on stage together, Meghan tried to take the microphone out of the host's hand. The host refused to give her the microphone, forcing the couple to move to the side of the stage. When another host offered the microphone to Harry, he declined it. The moment is still painfully awkward to watch back.
They were booed at a Dodgers game
In October 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brutally booed at Game 4 of the World Series while showing their support for the LA Dodgers. They both forced an uncomfortable smile when they were highlighted on the jumbotron, surely taken aback by the negative reception.
@yahoosports
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching Game 4 at Dodger Stadium 🤩 #baseball #worldseries #dodgers #bluejays
Many were questioning why Harry would root for the Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, a Canadian team that's part of the Commonwealth that Harry and his royal family is supposed to serve. "They deserve those boo's they jinked us! His father is the king of Canada!" one user wrote on TikTok.
They paraded around in a golfcart when no one cared
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were widely criticized after an embarrassing ride on a golf cart at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. The games were founded by Harry to honor sick, disabled, and injured service members, but the golf cart display seemed to be a self-centered moment that mimicked the old royal parades they are no longer a part of.
The couple waved to an indifferent crowd, with many not even looking in their direction. "She wishes it was the royal carriage," one Instagram user called Markle out.
Prince Harry tried to get Meghan Markle a job at Disney
At the London premiere of the live-action Disney film "The Lion King" in July 2019, Prince Harry was recorded asking then-Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for his wife. "You know she does voiceovers," he said as Meghan Markle hugged Beyoncé (via People). "Did you know that? You seem surprised. She's really interested."
The shameless plug was met with a visibly uncomfortable Iger. "I am embarrassed to watch it," one YouTube user wrote. "The CEO wife's face is PRICELESS. the cringe in her face," another pointed out.
With Love, Meghan is one big cringe show
Meghan Markle's short-lived run on Netflix is not winning a popularity contest any time soon. "With Love, Meghan" was called cringey before the show even aired, catching widespread ridicule from the start of the show's promotion. Its leisure hobby premise and star-studded guest appearances, including Prince Harry, were wholly unrelatable to viewers. "I just love the authenticity of a bunch of rich women, in super expensive jewelry and full glam, supporting their diamond and cartier wearing friend in designer clothes – making frittata and sponge cake in a house that's not even hers. It all just seems so aspirational," one user commented on the series' Netflix trailer. After just 2 seasons, the show was canceled by the streaming giant.
They were rejected by Dior
In June 2023, a rumor ran rampant across news outlets that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were receiving a deal from luxury fashion brand Dior. The widespread rumor forced Dior to awkwardly reject the couple publicly, stating that it did not have any deal planned for them. While Harry and Meghan had worn Dior on occasion as a royal couple, it seems the famous brand lost its desire to work with them after they left Britain and their royal duties behind. The speedy correction was a humiliating reminder that the couple is simply not as relevant anymore.
Meghan Markle crashed Harry's polo team win
In May 2022, Meghan Markle crashed Prince Harry's trophy ceremony with his winning polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in California. While he and his team were being presented with the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy, she stood in the middle of the group for the victory shot, despite not being on the team.
The cringeworthy moment made Meghan look like a helicopter wife who could not let her husband have his moment to shine without her being in the middle of everything. "No respect shown towards her husband or anyone else. Move out of the way this isn't about you," one Instagram user wrote.