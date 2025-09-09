Meghan Markle's Image Was Never The Same After The Oprah Interview

This article contains references to mental health and suicide.

Meghan Markle has worked extremely hard to present a specific image of herself to the world, attempting to take control of the narrative from the media. To some, the Duchess of Sussex seems driven by positive public perception, something she curates through photo shoots, TV series, podcasts, and interviews. Perhaps the pinnacle of all this was Oprah Winfrey's 2021 interview with Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. Oprah, a friend of Meghan's, presented the interview as a two-hour special event, and it certainly was.

However, it was also part of the catalyst for the ongoing ruination of Meghan's public image. More than four years after the interview, and more than five years after Meghan left the U.K., Americans seemed to grow tired of the Duchess. The news that Netflix renewed its contract with Meghan and Harry in August 2025, albeit in a greatly downgraded form, was met with shrugs and frustration. The Independent wrote at the time, "Harry and Meghan's TV deal has been an almighty flop — Netflix is crazy to want more." Returning to her peak of popularity in America, the Oprah interview reveals just how corrupted Meghan's image has become.