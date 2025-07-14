Famous People Meghan Markle's Had Awkward Moments With

In 2024, Brooke Shields appeared alongside Meghan Markle at an SXSW International Women's Day panel presided over by Katie Couric. And while guesting on India Hicks' podcast "An Unexpected Journey" a year later, "The Blue Lagoon" star recalled how she'd felt compelled to interrupt her royal fellow speaker.

Advertisement

Not exactly renowned for her sense of humor, Markle spent much of the session discussing the feminist act she carried out at the age of 11: writing a formal complaint about a TV commercial that argued that washing dishes was solely a duty for women. Although the Duchess of Sussex's act inspired the company in question to alter the offending ad, Shields wasn't exactly left impressed.

"It was just too precious, and I was like, 'They're not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious,'" the former child star explained to Hicks (via The Independent), who, notably, just happens to be King Charles' goddaughter. "I go, 'Excuse me, I'm so sorry, I've got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious." In a bid to point out how everyone is different, Shields then reminded everyone that at the same age, she was playing an on-screen sex worker. The plot then thickened when the podcast episode was mysteriously removed.

Advertisement