The Royal Family Slyly Confirms Meghan Markle Is The Laughing Stock Of The Palace

Just a few weeks after Meghan Markle shared a cringey behind-the-scenes video celebrating the birth of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, a reality television couple has gone and copied her. "Made In Chelsea" stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo broke some royal rules and filmed themselves dancing on the Grand Staircase that winds within Buckingham Palace. In Meghan's original Instagram post, she and husband Prince Harry are seen awkwardly wiggling to "The Baby Momma Dance" by Starrkeisha. Laing and Habboo attempted to copy the video as a means of celebrating their own pregnancy — they used the same song, attempted similar moves, and managed to nail the exact level of forced fun.

In the caption on Laing's Instagram post, he admitted that "[t]hey said we couldn't film in Buckingham Palace," which decidedly didn't stop them. The royal family Instagram account responded with a comment that simply read, "We see you," with the peering eyes emoji. While it appears the palace is letting this breach of protocol slide, doing so calls into contrast how harshly Meghan claims she was treated during her time as a royal. There are still signs Meghan isn't ready to mend any fences, and considering how the palace seemed to let this moment slide (especially since it low key makes fun of Meghan), it doesn't look like a truce will be settled any time soon.

