The Royal Family Slyly Confirms Meghan Markle Is The Laughing Stock Of The Palace
Just a few weeks after Meghan Markle shared a cringey behind-the-scenes video celebrating the birth of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, a reality television couple has gone and copied her. "Made In Chelsea" stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo broke some royal rules and filmed themselves dancing on the Grand Staircase that winds within Buckingham Palace. In Meghan's original Instagram post, she and husband Prince Harry are seen awkwardly wiggling to "The Baby Momma Dance" by Starrkeisha. Laing and Habboo attempted to copy the video as a means of celebrating their own pregnancy — they used the same song, attempted similar moves, and managed to nail the exact level of forced fun.
In the caption on Laing's Instagram post, he admitted that "[t]hey said we couldn't film in Buckingham Palace," which decidedly didn't stop them. The royal family Instagram account responded with a comment that simply read, "We see you," with the peering eyes emoji. While it appears the palace is letting this breach of protocol slide, doing so calls into contrast how harshly Meghan claims she was treated during her time as a royal. There are still signs Meghan isn't ready to mend any fences, and considering how the palace seemed to let this moment slide (especially since it low key makes fun of Meghan), it doesn't look like a truce will be settled any time soon.
Meghan Markle insists she's having fun behind the scenes
While the royal family found it acceptable to entertain Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, that wasn't the case in terms of how Meghan Markle claims to have been treated during her time in England. Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry made their own Brexit under troubling circumstances, there's been a feud-like tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals. The palace supporting a playful moment from one couple, but not from Meghan and Prince Harry, is a perfect example of this.
Ever the master of spinning her own yarn, Meghan defended her decision to post the goofy hospital dance video when she was seated on "Aspire With Emma Grede." Shamelessly asking Grede, "Did you see my 'Baby Mama' dance?" Meghan launched into a self-aggrandizing speech about how "you have to be authentic," and that "there's still a whole life...that's happening behind the scenes." Meghan then brought up her return to social media and how grateful she is to "have a place where I can share...on my own terms." This sentiment seems to prove that Meghan still feels she would never be able to film herself dancing on the steps inside Buckingham Palace, which makes the fact that a reality TV couple was able to do so without any repercussions certainly feel telling. Even with all the space between them, it's clear Meghan and the royal family still need more breathing room.