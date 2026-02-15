Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy's Most Leggy Looks Aren't So Royal

Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, had the key to his heart from 2004 to 2011. In that time, Davy became well-acquainted with the royal family's strict rules, including the expectations surrounding clothing. That said, she never had to adhere to royal protocol the way official royal family members like Kate Middleton and Harry's eventual wife, Meghan Markle, did. But she was still likely mandated to keep modesty in mind when dressing.

Harry and Davy's eventual breakup gave the Zimbabwean heiress more freedom to experiment with fashion, and one result of that was Davy's revealing Halloween costume from 2016. But honestly, looking back, Davy was always wearing things that the royal family would have probably deemed inappropriate. Throughout her and Harry's on-again off-again romance, Davy wore a plethora of short, flirty, feminine frocks that highlighted her long legs. And honestly, more power to her! What the late Queen Elizabeth II might have thought about her daring fashion is a whole other thing, of course, but we digress.

Here are some of Davy's most leggy looks of all time.